Wild 3, Kings 1: Wild steamroll Kings

A 3-1 game might not register as a steamrolling for most, but this was as close as it gets.

With both teams coming up smoothly tonight (the Los Angeles Kings were on a league-best streak of six games, the Wild on its own streak of four games), the thought was that this could be a tight matchup. It was anything but.

It was a slow start, but around five minutes the tone was set. Kirill Kaprizov posted it, and he never looked back.

Wow, what a highlight that would have been, that felt like a missed opportunity

The Hockey Wilderness staff would like to apologize for what you just saw; it was unfair and just plain nasty. Kirill Kaprizov owes Drew Doughty an apology for looking so stupid.

All kidding aside, what happened in the next few minutes was beautiful.

First, Big Dick Nick Bjugstad jumped on a weird bounce off the end boards with a backhand shot that went off the top shelf on Jonathan Quick.

Seconds later, elite frontline center Joel Eriksson Ek made the most of a front scramble and put the Wild 3-0.

That wasn’t the end of the attack in the first period either, and Quick made some high-quality stops that kept the score close. While the first frame ended 3-0 in favor of the Wilds, it could easily have been 6-0, as the Wild kept the Kings on a measly two chances with serious danger, while getting 10 (!) To themselves.

I’m not saying that Coach Dean let Evason de Wild go into a defensive shell after the early lead, but it certainly felt that way. While the first period felt like a high-flying affair, the second was a bit more rigid for both teams, with few chances between them and no goals on the board.

The third period was just a parade of penalties, with five penalties between the teams and absolutely no power play goals in front. When the Minnesota Wild are involved in a special team fight, no one wins.

The game ended at a slower pace than it started, and Jeff Carter stole Cam Talbot’s shutout bid in the final moments of the game, but the Wild controlled this game from the start and it never felt in doubt after the first period.

Five in a row, let’s do six.

Burning answers

Can Talbot come back without showing signs of rust?

Yeah, and we were * so * nearly getting him to do it in style. If it wasn’t for Jeff Carter and those meddlesome kids.

You can’t ask for much more from a goalkeeper who hasn’t seen the ice since February 2, stopped 27 out of 28 shots, and looks calm and confident. His xGA (expected goals conceded) was 1.72 via Natural Stat Trick, so that while he wasn’t over-tested, he saw some of the quality opportunities and passed the test. In the future, the Wild can hardly make the wrong choice in net, be it Talbot or Khknen between the pipes.

Will Nico Sturm build on his two-goal performance?

I asked this question in the preview, knowing a repeat appearance was unlikely. But while Sturm didn’t appear on the scoresheet tonight, he did what I hoped and kept turning the game in the right direction while on the ice. In ~ 10 minutes of ice time, he registered no shots on target, but his line with the two Nicks had an advantage of 10-5 shots and a whopping 83.5 xGF%, the best of the team.

It is currently difficult to find a fault in his play, and his line is better as a result.

Can the power play do the thing?

I literally never ask this question again. 0/3 on the power play, 0/23 on the season against the kings.

If the Wild can look this good with a completely dysfunctional power play, imagine how good they could look if there is some regression and it looks competent?