Eagles Mock Draft Roundup: Will JaMarr Chase, DeVonta Smith, or Kyle Pitts be taken with the No. 6 pick?

The Eagles have been busy out of season. After finishing with a 4-11-1 record, the team fired Doug Pederson, hired Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to be their new head coach, and traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts and are in the process of releasing veterans. like Desean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery to get below the expected salary limit.

Sign up for Eagles Extra: Receive exclusive news, behind-the-scenes observations and the ability to text directly with reporters

Most experts say the best way to rebuild a team for long-term success is through the concept. The Eagles have the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft and can start to turn things around by selecting the right player.

Several NFL analysts have expressed their views on who should select the Eagles in the first round.

Here’s a rundown of some of the mock drafts that the Eagles should take on the sixth pick:

NJ Advance Media (Chris Franklin)

Select: DeVonta Smith, University of Alabama

Explanation: According to Sharp football statistics, the Indianapolis Colts have used a lot of 11 staff (three wide receivers, one tapering and one tight end). The Colts used it 69% of their offensive snaps in 2020, 62% of the time in 2019 and 72% in 2018. If Sirianni decides to bring that same philosophy to the Eagles, expect a lot from this group.

The Eagles expect wide receiver Jalen Reagor, the team’s first round in 2020, to develop into a reliable option next season. However, Travis Fulgham struggled towards the end of the season and there are question marks surrounding Quez Watkins, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and John Hightower.

Barring a trade, the Miami Dolphins will likely take LSU receiver JaMarr Chase with the third overall pick, leaving Smith available to the Eagles. The Heisman Trophy winner caught 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns. Smith doesn’t have the prototypical weight of an NFL-wide receiver (175 pounds), Smith can line up outside or play in the slot, and he’s a good route buyer and elusive after the catch. Adding Smith to the receiving force would certainly strengthen the receiving force.

ESPN (Todd McShay)

Select: WR JaMarr Chase, LSU

Explanation: The Eagles’ wide receiver room ranked number 30 in yards this season (2,082), and they were one of three teams to catch less than 60% of their WR goals (56.3%). Those numbers came even after they drafted Jalen Reagor in the first round last April. The Eagles need to give quarterback Jalen Hurts – who will take the reins as Carson Wentz’s team leaves – tools to succeed, and that, of course, starts with a game-breaker on the outside.

Chase vs. Alabamas DeVonta Smith is a tough decision, but I think Chase may have slightly better features and definitely more size at six feet, over 200 pounds. You may have forgotten because he opted out in 2020, but Chase had 20 touchdowns and nearly 1,800 yards in 2019. It’s a win-win for Philadelphia if both receivers are still on the board, but the LSU product gets the call.

ESPN (Mel goalkeeper)

Select: WR JaMarr Chase, LSU

Explanation: After swapping Carson Wentz, Jalen Hurts tops the Eagles depth chart in the second round of 2020. And I feel like he deserved a chance to start next season in week 1 and try to be Philly’s long-term answer even though he only completed 52% of his passes last season. The Eagles are having big problems with the salary ceiling and this will not be a year rebuild for new coach Nick Sirianni. I wouldn’t be surprised if they also make it into the top 10 next year. By setting up Chase here, we can better evaluate Hurts in 2021; he is a real number 1 with a high ceiling. After opting out of the 2020 season, Chase will have the chance to train for teams on LSU’s pro day on March 31, and there is a chance he could wow scouts and coaches there and eventually become the No. 1 recipient. in this class.

NFL.com (Bucky Brooks)

Select: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Explanation: If the Eagles hope to revive Carson Wentz’s career, they need to upgrade the weapons around him. Pitts is a playmaker with the ability to create mismatches like a WR / TE hybrid. Remember, Zach Ertz is entering the last year of his contract and is the subject of trade rumors.

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)

Select: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Explanation: I can’t imagine Zach Ertz being on the Eagles roster for the 2021 season. However, Philadelphia still ensures that his QB1 – whoever that will be – has an excellent duo in Pitts and Dallas Goedert.

The Athletic (Dane Brugler)

Select: WR JaMarr Chase, LSU

Explanation: With the uncertainty of the organization’s quarterback situation, the Eagles are another team that may be in the mix for a top-10 quarterback prospect. But in this scenario, Howie Roseman and the front office decide to build up the squad and add a three-tier threat like Chase who can be a legitimate number 1 recipient on any offense.

Washington Post (John Clayton)

Select: WR Devonta Smith, Alabama

Explanation: The Eagles are expected to release wide receivers Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson and Marquise Goodwin in order to free up salary cap. They’ve taken little production out of their wideouts for the past two seasons, so adding Smith or Chase would be a big upgrade

SB Nation (James Computer)

Select: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State

Explanation: Philadelphia needs help in many areas, and while the wide receiver is arguably the biggest area to improve, I don’t have the appearance of breaking in a way that’s in the best interest of the teams. Pass rushing is also a major need for the Eagles, and it will help get Parsons out of their own backyard in that regard. Possibly the best pure pass rusher in class, I don’t think it will really hurt that he skips the 2020 season. I think it is a trap to think that Parsons can only excel in a 3-4 base defense, with coordinators getting more creative in the use of weapons. With a player this good, you just grab him and think about how to use him later.

Walter Football

Select: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

Explanation: The Eagles refueled to move from No. 9 to No. 6. They claimed they wanted to take a look at Nate Sudfeld when it was more likely they had seen a DeVonta Smith film and hoped to get it. That probably won’t happen again, but the Eagles can still get a stud receiver in this class. This pick isn’t technically used on a receiver, but some NFL employees believe Kyle Pitts is a wide receiver. The Eagles love to use two tight end sets and Zach Ertz is unlikely to return next season due to financial reasons. Pitts is a matchup nightmare because he’s too fast for linebackers and too big for safety.

Receive Eagles Text Messages: Cut the social media and text clutter straight with beat writers Chris Franklin and Mike Kaye. Plus exclusive news and analysis. Sign up now for a free trial.

Thank you for relying on us for the journalism you can rely on. Consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.

Chris Franklin can be reached at [email protected]