L.last week Jay Socik got a new job. As head of recruitment analytics at Luton Town, he will assume the responsibility of providing the manager, Nathan Jones, and his team with the data to sign the players to continue the impressive, thrifty championship clubs in the football pyramid. It also meant a change in his Twitter account; a new, clean-shaven profile photo and the use of his real name.

It was via Twitter, like @blades_analytic, that Sheffield United fan Socik made a name for himself in football. It was also how he became a leading example of why the popularization of analytics, the interpretation of data about every pass, shot and tackle on a soccer field, is transforming the game inside and out.

I suppose I’m from this generation of Twitter scouts, says Socik. We emerged from social media platforms where we expressed opinions or wrote exploratory reports or did statistical analysis. Everyone knows it’s been changing for years, from the Brentford and Liverpool stories, but even at a lower level now there’s so much tactical writing, scouting reports, charts. It has just taken off on a whole new level.

Socik’s tweets about United as they stood up in the leagues provided insight into a club whose success was not covered much in the traditional media and certainly not with the depth and curiosity that Socik provided on a daily basis. Often guided by data or video analysis, his work led to him being approached by Peterborough’s chairman, Darragh McAnthony, and later to join a recruiting firm, Market Insights. Two years later he is with Luton.

There is a huge influx of people doing public work, whether on social media or writing blogs that have now been swallowed up by clubs, Socik says. I am one myself and I was able to pick up 10, 12 samples in the last 12 months. Right now, club employees are trained to have knowledge of data, but the level at which they understand it, because they are so busy with everything else, is not the same. So I think we’ll keep seeing more and more paid positions going to people doing the work there on social media. This is where the expertise lies now.

When it comes to signing players, clubs want data analysis because it works. This is especially true in Covid’s time. Even without the pandemic, we reached a point where most of the work can be done before players are seen live, Socik says. I think clubs have learned that there are ways of doing things other than the traditional approach and when you add the pandemic to that, which means you can’t go to matches, you have to look at football in a different way.

Socik is a model for peers hoping to take up professional work, but he’s also inspired others to add analytic data to their username and publicly dissect soccer statistics for fun. The availability of data has attracted a new type of person to think, write and post about football.

Dan Altman is an economist who wrote columns in the New York Times about globalization or wealth tax. He says he was bored with the cyclical nature of his profession, which led him to choose to buy a lot of data from Opta and do football analytics instead. He did so with remarkable success, his first role as an advisor was with the City Group (Manchester City’s parent company), where he built a model to measure the style of play they wanted to replicate in their network of clubs. He later went internally with Swansea and DC United, where his records convinced the owners to make a major transfer.

One of the last things I did for those clubs was to push for Wayne Rooneys’ transfer to DC United, says Altman. A big part of that was the ability to adjust his Premier League performance stats to an MLS standard to try to simulate how he might perform in that league. He came to DC United mid-season when they were at the bottom of the table and were just about to move to a new stadium, and he hit almost all the numbers exactly.

Not surprisingly, Altman takes pride in that calculation, and the ability to compare performance of players from different leagues is a core part of smarterscout.com, an advanced analysis platform he created. There is a paid professional level, where Altman notices that English clubs’ interest in South American competitions has increased since the arrival of Brexit (not only Brazil and Argentina, but also Colombia and Peru). But the free tier of the sites is just as important to Altman, he says, due to the desire to popularize analytics more widely.

I thought the only way they were really going to be part of the mainstream was by letting fans, fantasy players, all the way to professionals at clubs and agencies really get their hands on them and show them what they can do, he says. I am really interested in breaking open the black boxes. I don’t think people will really trust and understand these tools until they can see how they work.

As a New Yorker, Altman has been familiar with an analytical approach to sports throughout his life. Without the example of American sport, it would be more difficult to defend the integration of advanced analytics into football, he says. (Socik notes that the rise in analysis in English football matches an increase in US investment in its clubs.)

England plays a sport as statistically tough as anything from the US, and Ashwin Raman grew up in India primarily as a cricket fan. Indeed, he has started watching football purely to apply an analytical eye to matches. But the 17-year-old from Bengaluru, who is a recruitment consultant at Dundee United, is the kind of diverse appointment that has enabled the popularization of data in football.

Raman is enjoying a moment of fame, with his job at the Scottish Premiership club attracting a lot of media attention, including a position on Newsround. But the teenager still studying for his exams is disarmingly modest. I think the fact that I was a cricket fan had a head full of numbers, he says about how he got into writing analysis. I was that 13 year old who spent his time on the internet checking out blogs of middle aged men.

Among the pieces that Raman has been proud of from his early years the futebolist (subhead: Ashwin Raman’s extremely nerdy football blog) include A Look at Graham Potter and its exciting Ostersunds FK and an analysis of how Lucien Favres Nice managed to exceed the analytical measure of expected goals. I really enjoyed working on that and I think I did a pretty good job, except I was wrong in the end, he says. Both were written when he was 13.

What stands out about Raman is not only his miraculous, intercontinental success, but also his enthusiasm. He’s not an evangelist, he’s clearly talking about the limits of the data’s ability to tell you all about the game. The average footballer spends 58 minutes out of 90 on the ball, he says. Most event data records what happens on the ball, not a player moving away from it, or their body position, which clearly affects play. People say data is objective, but it is not. Consistent is a better word.

It has become commonplace to view the advance of analytics as hastening the decline of the traditional explorer, the triumph of data over judgment. Socik, Altman and Raman reject this zero-sum game. However, they are equally clear that analytics is bringing a new audience to the game, a group of people who are likely to influence how the game is viewed and played. It’s not just the data or the observation, Raman says. I think in general, the direction of diversity is where football is going.