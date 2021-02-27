Women’s tennis hardly falls in DePaul, 4-3





Next game: Kansas City 2/28/2021 | 9:00 am OMAHA, Neb. – Creighton’s women’s tennis team narrowly fell victim to DePaul, 4-3, in a BIG EAST game on Friday night at the Hanscom Indoor Tennis Center. The Bluejays raised their season record to 3-2, while the Blue Demons improved to 5-1. Friday’s game took all nine games to determine a winner, including a dramatic three-set match on No. 4 singles to end the night. DePaul controlled the opening frame in fourth position in singles with a 6-1 win Joanna Nowakowska tied the game with a 7-5 win in the second. The deciding frame went back and forth until the Blue Demons took a nice 6-4 victory. DePaul earned the double point with wins at the No. 1 and No. 3 positions. The Blue Demons claimed a 6-2 victory over the number 1 position, but Creighton leveled the match with a victory over the number 2 position as Nowakowska and Alex Centra combined for a 6-3 decision. The Bluejay duo of Emma Gener and Malvika Shukla led the No. 3 game 6-5 and had match point, but DePaul leveled the game 6-6 to force a tiebreaker. The Blue Demons jumped to a 5-0 lead in the breaker before Gener and Shukla fight back in one go, 6-5. DePaul won the next point to end the doubles match with a 7-5 tiebreaker win. Creighton turned the tide and took a 2-1 lead with a few straight sets of singles wins. Centers won 6-2, 6-1 to No. 5 to balance the match before Gener earned a 6-2, 7-5 win over No. 3. The Blue Demons tied the game to 2-2 with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over first place, but Shuklah helped the Bluejays regain the lead with a straight-sets victory over No. 6 (6-3 , 7-5). DePaul evened the overall score 3-3 with a 7-5, 6-4 win over No. 2 to take a predicament of the winner at the No. 4 singles slot. “What a match”, head coach Tom Lilly said. “We put ourselves in a good place again, but every time we started to open the door, DePaul had an answer. It wasn’t that we played bad when it got close, it was DePaul playing better. We had match point in. the doubles and a big jump or two our way and this match could have been ours. The credit goes to DePaul, who has been the elite of the conference for the past seven years. ” Creighton returns to court on Sunday morning for a game against Kansas City. The first service between the Bluejays and Roos is scheduled at 9:00 am at the Hanscom Indoor Tennis Courts. DePaul 4, Creighton 3

02/26/2021 in Omaha, Neb. (Hanscom Tennis Center) Match notes DePaul 5-1 Creighton 3-2 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,2,3); Singles (5.3,1,6,2,4)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos