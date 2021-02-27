Fairmont Area hockey splits twinbill split | News, sports, jobs





BENSON – Mackenzie Householder scored a natural hat-trick in the second period to help the Fairmont Area Cardinals take a 7-1 win over Morris / Benson Area in girls’ hockey action Friday night in Benson. The win breaks an eight-game losing streak for the Cardinals, as the hat-trick takes Householder’s 100th career point. Householder added two assists to her performance, while Emily Sokoloski also handed out two helpers. Alexis Newville and Bella Larson each scored one goal and fainted one assist, while Brooklyn Meyer and Jonissa Neitzel each scored a goal. Hannah Goerndt also handed out a helper. Fairmont Area net less Hadley Artz made 20 saves to take the win for the Cardinals. Fairmont Area (4-8) plays host to Minnesota River on Thursday at 7 p.m. Redwood Valley 7, Fairmont Area 6 – Redwood Valley scored four consecutive goals to end the first period and open the second, building a lead where Fairmont Area tried to fight back. Kaiden Musser led the attack for Fairmont Area and brought in a hat-trick. Musser scored the opening goal with 15:10 left in the first period on assist from Alec Reutzel, then Musser scored two more in the third period. His second goal came from another Reutzel assist, one of his three to be a total playmaker, with 10:52 remaining, then Musser scored the last goal of the game on a double assist from Reutzel and Eli Anderson in a power play- chance with 2: 14 left. Reutzel added an own goal on a double assist from Anderson and Hartley Aust with 9:13 left in the second period, while Anderson added an unassisted goal with 15:00 left in the matchup and another from an Aust assist with 8 : 24. left. Chase Schablin, Mason Clark and Tyson Clark each scored two goals for Redwood Valley, while Jacob Zollner scored Redwood Valley’s last goal with 12:50 left in the matchup. Redwood Valley defeats Fairmont Area 36-26 in the game. Fairmont Area net less Rachel O’Connor made 29 saves, while Redwood Valley goalkeeper Camden Cilek stopped 20 shots to take the win. Fairmont Area (0-12) and Redwood Valley (7-6) will reunite Tuesday at 7pm when Redwood Valley travels to Fairmont. Fairmont Area 1-1-4-6 Redwood Valley 3-3-1–7 Scoring plays 1st period FA – Kaiden Musser (Alec Reutzel), 3:10 PM. RV – Chase Schablin (Mason Clark), 11:31. RV – Mason Clark (unassisted), 8:59. RV – Chase Schablin (Mason Clark, Tyson Clark), 0:59. 2nd period RV – Tyson Clark (Chad Riewer), 10:29 AM. FA – Alec Reutzel (Hartley Aust, Eli Anderson), 9:13. RV – Tyson Clark (Carter Iwan, Brody Plass), 6:12 AM. RV – Mason Clark (Jayson Peyerl, Chase Schablin), 5:20. 3rd period FA – Eli Anderson (unassisted), 3:00 p.m. RV – Jacob Zollner (Kaleb Serbus, Austin Gunderson), 12:50 PM. FA – Kaiden Musser (Alec Reutzel), 10:52. FA – Eli Anderson (Hartley Aust), 8:24. FA – Kaiden Musser (Eli Anderson, Alec Reutzel), 2:14 PP. Today’s latest news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos