Coaching Changes College Basketball Tracker: Paul Weir From New Mexico; Wichita State is promoting Isaac Brown





New Mexico announced that Paul Weir would step down at the end of the season. Weir has two more years on his contract, but will continue in the face of a bumpy four-year run. The Lobos are 58-61 below Weir. New Mexico has one more game scheduled for the Mountain West tournament next week And Friday was the first hiring of the 2021 basketball coaching carousel, and it was historic. Wichita State athletic director Darron Boatright announced on Friday that the school and interim coach Isaac Brown have agreed to the terms to make Brown the permanent head coachBrown signed a five-year deal this week and, as the school notes, is “the first black male basketball coach ever to lead a Division I program in Kansas.” A source confirmed that the contract is worth $ 6 million, excluding incentives. 51-year-old Brown was the interim from mid-November to Friday, leading the Wichita State schedule to a record 13-4 in a pandemic-stricken season. The Shockers are currently at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings 9-2, exceeding preseason expectations – when they were selected seventh. The program was controversial, when former coach Gregg Marshall – the most accomplished coach by a wide margin in Wichita State history – resigned in November after media reports and an internal investigation made numerous allegations of physical, verbal and racially insensitive behavior. previous seasons. Brown kept the school stable and the program in the right direction. The Shockers are 12-2 in their last 14 games and have road games vs. Tulane and Temple to end the regular season. This is Brown’s seventh season at the school, and Wichita State noted in the release that the Shockers have been 170-54 since joining Marshall in 2014. The Shockers are expected to make the NCAA Tournament, currently ranked # 11 in Jerry Palm’s latest Bracketology. March is a few days away, but between layoffs, layoffs and, tragically, deaths, there are currently 10 schools employing interim head coaches. As we do every recruiting cycle, CBS Sports will update you with the latest news, information, and movement on the college’s coaching carousel. The COVID-19 pandemic led to a much slower course a year ago; the only change in a Major Seven conference was that Wake Forest split with Danny Manning and took on Steve Forbes. Three major coaching jobs have already opened up (with Wichita State now closed) and there is the potential for another half dozen to join the fold in the next five weeks. Every time there is movement this story is updated. Bookmark it and check back regularly.







