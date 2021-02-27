Seniors in the Bay Area were excited to get back to exercise

After months of wondering if they’d ever put on helmets and shoulder pads again, months of endless emotions about the fate of their season, high school students in the Bay Area found this weekend normal.

They practiced in full blocks, most of them for the first time in more than a year.

A week after Governor Gavin Newsom relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for outdoor youth sports and paved the way for the return of high school football across California, seniors were so excited to get started that some the night before they entered the field at home tied to pads. .

It should have been a long wait, said Jake Kern, the Clayton Valley Charter High School quarterback in Concord.

The Bay Area News Group reached out to seniors preparing for a season that seemed unlikely to happen until Newsoms’ announcement.

Here are their stories:

Lu-Magia Hearns, De La Salle

Lu-Magia Hearns had no sense of urgency about this football season. De La Salle’s defensive defender wanted to play, but as he signed in December to align with Cal next fall, he knew there was life on the field after leaving the Concord powerhouse.

As the delay continued for a high school season, Hearns decided not to play this spring. He planned to show support by attending a few exercises, but thought it would be best to rest before college.

Then Newsom’s green light came, the start of training and a meeting with the defense coordinator of De La Salles.

Hearns changed his mind.

I can’t turn down football, he said.

Hearns hadn’t put up any pads since De La Salle lost to St. John Bosco in a state championship game 14 months ago.

On the eve of Friday’s first training session in full blocks, he couldn’t wait a minute longer.

I’ve already walked around the house in my pillows, Hearns said Thursday night. As soon as I got home I put all my pads on.

– Darren Sabedra

Jake Kern, Clayton Valley Charter

Jake Kern reached a mountain peak in high school football in December 2019. That night, the Clayton Valley Charter quarterback and his teammates won a state championship.

There will be no repeat this spring.

His teams’ shortened season includes six games and no playoffs. But Kern doesn’t mind, not after the rollercoaster of emotions that goes back almost a year. He still can’t believe he’s really preparing for a season.

On Thursday, Kern pulled his champion jersey over his shoulder pads to make sure he was the right size for a new one.

A day later he was back on the field.

The first day with pads is always exciting, because it’s usually been a while since you’ve been in pads, Kern said. You may feel a little uncomfortable in your equipment. But the energy, hearing the shoulder pads and the helmets, people screaming and screaming, the energy is high. It just puts a smile on your face.

Kern started his secondary school in De La Salle. He spent a semester there as a freshman and then moved to Clayton Valley.

In mid-April, Kerns’ football career ends in high school, at home, against De La Salle.

Strangely, it’s kind of what I thought, Kern said. When I introduced myself the second year how would it end I always thought about playing De La Salle because I know they will be there at the end of the day.

– Darren Sabedra

Jackson Bundy, Palo Alto

The conditioning exercises at Palo Alto High were noticeably more positive on Monday, senior lineman Jackson Bundy noted. It was the first time the Vikings had been together since they got the news that they would be in pads by the end of the week.

It was quite a shock, Bundy said. Our training (February 19) was very relaxed, people were doing other sports, it was in the morning, it was very short, we were just messing around. Then Monday came and everyone was serious, like everyone was there. It was a complete 180.

On Friday evening, the Vikings took the field for the first time since November 2019 for a full training. Bundy was confined with a ruptured labrum, but he was excited to get a taste of football after more than a year away.

He said he plans to try it this season, despite the injury. This could be his last year of competitive football, and he hopes to enjoy what’s left of his senior season.

This really could be my last chance to play soccer for the rest of my life, Bundy said. Losing that opportunity hit me a little bit, and giving it back is just such a great feeling.

– Evan Webeck

Christian Pedersen, Serra

Although he signed a contract with Louisville in December, Serra tight end Christian Pedersen didn’t hesitate to play with his high school teammates this spring.

I would always play with my boys my senior year, Pedersen said.

The only question: will there be a season?

While his high school coach, Patrick Walsh, helped lead the campaign to convince Newsom to ease the coronavirus restrictions, Pedersen called for spirituality to help him through many months of waiting.

I knew I had no control over it, so I just left it in God’s hands, Pedersen said. I said prayers every night.

Serra will play five games this spring against the West Catholic Athletic Leagues, three schools in San Francisco, plus St. Francis and Valley Christian.

Pumped up, Pedersen said. I can not wait. Have a few games we have to win.

– Darren Sabedra

Noah Short, The King’s Academy

Noah Short, the dynamic two-way senior star of The Kings Academy, turned on his pads for the first time since a semi-final loss in the Division 5-AA state playoffs more than 14 months ago. Like many of his peers, he long thought this could be his last high school game.

Like all of us, Short was starved for physical contact and ready to hit someone.

Friday he finally got his chance. Before practicing, he described his favorite exercise from coach Pete Lavorato.

It’s like a pocket drill, it’s pretty much two guys who fit on either end of the bag, and one just needs to push the other past the end of the bag, Short said. Everyone gets really excited about that. Boys get turned on. You start hitting, the plastic connection, it’s … fun.

After more than a year away, Short returned with a renewed perspective.

COVID changed everyone’s life in one way or another, so it’s bigger than football, he said. But I’m just super happy to take one last ride with my brothers.

– Evan Webeck

Josh Zeising, Monte Vista

Josh Zeising, a middle linebacker from Monte Vista and a tight end, considers himself a lucky guy. He broke through the rust this winter by playing club football, which the California Interscholastic Federation said won’t cause fitness problems this month because there was no high school season at the time.

Now back with his Monte Vista teammates, Zeising was ready to go Friday night when full practice for the Danville school began.

The majority of our team has been waiting for this opportunity and the time has finally come, said Zeising. For many guys, it’s their first time on a varsity sports team. Everyone is very excited to finally be able to compete.

Zeising noted that his team was highly motivated during training last fall, but optimism faded as the delay lingered.

During the winter, we lost hope and lost motivation, Zeising said. But the approval came out of nowhere and we certainly got the motivation back very quickly.

It becomes unreal when you know that there was football during COVID. But we absolutely know that we cannot take it for granted. We know we should appreciate every day we have here with our team because who knows? Something can happen at any time and it can disappear.

– Darren Sabedra

Kyle Pinkham, The Cats

Los Gatos wide receiver Kyle Pinkham had just finished his first practice in pads on Friday. It was after 7pm and he described what it felt like.

“It felt great to be there again with all the guys, just hit people and have fun,” said Pinkham. “It was great. There were certainly a lot of smiles. I am very excited to go out again.”

Pinkham said he plans to attend college for academics so this is his last shot at a football field.

“It’s absolutely sad we didn’t get a full season,” said Pinkham. “But I am absolutely happy that we got anything at all.”

– Darren Sabedra

Kaleb Elarms-Orr, Moreau Catholic

At Moreau Catholic in Hayward, players just picked up their helmets this week, said senior defensive end Kaleb Elarms-Orr. The Mariners were still doing conditioning exercises on Friday, despite the relaxed restrictions, he said.

Since the last time he played for Moreau Catholic, Elarms-Orr completed his recruitment process and signed with Cal, all during a historic pandemic.

The defensive end of the Division I had no qualms about not making full contact immediately.

We’d just get a little easier on it, you know, he said. Start with helmets (only), then go helmets and shoulder pads, and then full pads for some time by the end of next week.

– Evan Webeck