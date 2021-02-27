LETU Notebook: Basketball, tennis news | ETVarsity

LETU Athletic Communications
BasketballMARSHALL East Texas Baptist withdrew in the fourth quarter for a 63-51 win at Ornelas Gymnasium Thursday to keep his immaculate record intact. The same two teams will meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Solheim Arena in Longview.
LeTourneau (10-4, 6-3 American Southwest Conference) hadn’t played for 19 days after two weeks of bad weather put everything on hold. But the Jackets came ready to play from the start, and it showed. ETBU goes with the win to 20-0 and 12-0.
Scruffy Hopkins scored nine runs and got four rebounds. Keauna Whitfield had seven boards, a block and a steal to go with her 21 points. Ajanae Thomas finished with nine points and a bargain before dropping out. Flora Akingbade had seven plates, two blocks, and a bargain. Hardeman had six points and four rebounds. Malacia Guy had five assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block.
Mallory Stephens had 21 points for ETBU.
The BROWNWOOD LeTourneau Universitys women’s tennis team overcame a double deficit to defeat Howard Payne, 6-3, in the season opener Thursday.
It was LeTourneau’s first season opening win in three years. It also marked YellowJackets’ first game since March 12 last season, when they played at the Hilton Head Spring Tennis Fest in South Carolina.
Howard Payne jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the race after winning two of the three doubles. HPU’s Lexie Nave and Zoe Sprayberry beat Bailey Deatherage and Julia Miller, 8-4, at No. 1 pair. LETU’s Sierra Giesen Linssen and Amber Van Duyn achieved an 8-2 victory over Zaylie Sanchez and Danielle Sanchez in second place. HPU’s Brittany Sutton and Katelynn Lovel pulled out an 8-6 fight with Brandy Weems and Mimi Samdi at number 3 in doubles.
Giesen Linssen tied the game 2-2 when she penned a 6-2, 6-1 win over Sprayberry on No. 2 singles. Weems won by retiring from Zaylie Sanchez in third position. Weems won the first set 6-3 and took a 3-1 lead in the second when the HPU player retired. That put LeTourneau ahead, 3-2.
Howard Payne tied the game 3-3 when Deatherage retired, despite leading Nave, 6-2, 2-3, to No. 1 singles. Savannah Ortons 6-2, 6-1 triumphed over Danielle Sanchez in 6th place, LETU back forward, 4-3. Miller outlived Lovel, 6-4, 7-5, on No. 4 singles to secure victory for LETU. Samdi took a thrilling 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 win over Sutton at number 5 to end the match.
Ortons’ win was the first in her two-year Yellowjack career. Weems and Miller won in their LETU debut.
BROWNWOOD LeTourneau University’s men’s tennis team passed Howard Payne 9-0 on Thursday in the season opener.
LETU didn’t need a third set in any of the six singles matches, two of which ended in HPU retirement as the YellowJackets ran the business of their Yellow Jacket counterparts. It was LeTourneaus’ first game since his Spring Break trip ended on March 12 last year with a win over Berry at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
Julian Lee and Patrick Baney defeated Dominic DeNardo and Landon Ferree 8-2 at number 1 in doubles. Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez and Nathan Schmidt rolled over Hunter Green and Micah Hunter, 8-0, at number 2 pairs. Miles Grubbs and Jonah McGinty defeated Ashton Stevens and Alexander Shelton 8-4 in third place to win the double tracks.
Lee was a 6-0, 6-3 winner of Hunter on the top singles spot. Vazquez Chairez won by retirement over DeNardo. Vazquez Chairez won the first set 6-0 and led 2-1 in the second when DeNardo retired. At number 3 singles, Schmidt defeated Stevens 6-1, 6-4. Baney blew Shelton, 6-0, 6-0, into fourth position. Gavin Meyer brought in a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Green at No. 5 singles. Alex Barrero Osuna won by retiring to Ferree after a 6-1, 3-2 lead.
LETU won the season opener for the second year in a row.