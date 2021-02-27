HOCKEY BOYS: Bemidji unleashes 16 goals in a shutout win





The Bemidji High School boys’ hockey team unleashed an avalanche of 16 goals in a shutout defeat of Willmar on the First National Rink on Friday night. Seventeen different Lumberjacks scored at least one point in the win. Remarkably, the game’s top scorer turned out to be a player making his varsity debut. Junior Nick Yavarow scored not once, but twice in his first varsity appearance. He also added three assists to lead all scorers by five points.

Seniors Michael Dickinson and Josh Nyberg also scored their first varsity goals in the blowout. The 16 goals are the most scored in a match by Bemidji since at least 2005-06. Full records prior to that season were not available. Yavarow was one of five players to score two goals in total. Connor Savard, Colton Pickett, Lincoln Huerd, and Cole Matetich joined him in that department. Bemidji senior Lincoln Huerd (14) scores in the first period against Willmar on First National Rink on Friday. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer) Hunter Marcotte (1g-3a), Matetich (2g-2a), Huerd (2g-2a) and Savard (2g-2a) each scored four points. Wylee Gladen (1g-2a), Nathan Mannausau (1g-2a), Grant Declusin (3a) and Ethan Maish (3a) scored a total of three runs, while Tate Hammitt (1g-1a), Wyatt Mattfield (2a), Nathan Alto (2a)), Cade Voge (2a), Casey Rupp (2a) and Pickett (2g) each posted two points to complete the multi-point performers. The Lumberjacks scored four goals in each of the first two periods to take an 8-0 lead in the final frame. The scoreboard clock ran through the third period, but that didn’t stop BHS from doubling the score to 16-0 by the end of the game. Bemidji outshooted the visitors 56-8. Goalkeeper Jackson Hill made eight saves to take the shutout-win. For the Cardinals, Gavin Steinwand had a total of 31 saves on 39 shots in the first two bouts, before Chase Birchard posted nine saves on 17 shots in the third. Only one penalty was called for the entire game and the Jacks killed the two-minute minor. The win marked the second time this season that the Lumberjacks, now 4-9, have scored 10 or more goals in a game. They previously defeated Crookston 12-2 on January 22. Willmar dropped to 1-11 with the loss. The Cardinals came on Tuesday with a 12-0 loss against St. Cloud in their most recent game. Bemidji turns the page in March and opens the month on Tuesday, March 2 at 7:15 pm with a home game against St. Cloud. Bemidji 16, Willmar 0 WANT 0 0 0 – 0 BHS 4 4 8-16 First Period – 1, BHS, Savard (Declusin, Marcotte), 7:12; 2, BHS, Pickett (Mattfield, Gladen), 8:24; 3, BHS, Huerd (Alto, Voge), 14:23; 4, Yavarow (Savard, Hammitt), 15:57. Second Period – 5, BHS, Savard (Maish, Marcotte), 1:12; 6, BHS, Gladen (Voge, Declusin), 8:54; 7, BHS, Matetich (Huerd, Rupp), 10:53; 8, BHS, Dickinson (Marcotte, Maish), 13:43. Third Period – 9, BHS, Pickett (Mattfield, Gladen), 0:50; 10, BHS, Marcotte (Maish, Declusin), 1:40; 11, BHS, Nyberg (Huerd), 2:20; 12, BHS, Matetich (Yavarow, Mannausau), 6:10; 13, BHS, Hammitt (Yavarow, Savard), 11:34; 14, BHS, Yavarow (Matetich, Mannausau), 12:35; 15, BHS, Huerd (Alto, Rupp), 13:55; 16, BHS, Mannausau (Yavarow, Matetich), 3:00 PM. Goals (saves shots) – BHS, Hill (8-8); WIL, Steinwand (31-39), Birchard (9-17).

