Tom Brady wanted to match what Peyton Manning was doing in Denver





There have been various reports and speculation as to why Tom Brady decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. The full story may never come to light until Brady decides to expand upon his departure. But a motivational factor revealed this week goes back to Brady’s longtime rival Peyton Manning. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen believes one reason Brady left New England was to rival something only Manning had achieved: To be the starting quarterback for two Super Bowl-winning franchises. “He said one of the things that seemed really fun and challenging to him is what Peyton did in Denver,” said Christensen. told “CBS Sports Radios The Zach Gelb Show” on Wednesday. “There was something about that challenge that hit (Brady) right away. ‘Hey, I’m going to see if I can do this again somewhere else.’ “I really think the challenge was huge for him. Twenty-one years (the length of Brady’s career) is a long time. Sometimes there is time for a change. He has said several times that he was impressed by it and it seemed him fun and challenging. “ After joining Free Agency for the first time in his career, Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quickly took them to the Promised Land after dealing with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Manning became the first entry-level QB to ever win a Super Bowl title for two franchises, lifting the Lombardi Trophy with the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50. Nine years earlier, Manning won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts. Manning, who will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021, retired after the 2015 season fresh from his second Super Bowl victory and walked away as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns ( since passed in both categories.by Brady and Drew Brees). Christensen, who knows Manning well after spending 10 seasons as an assistant in Indianapolis and was offensive coordinator in 2010, believes the 43-year-old is looking for more. “I don’t see an end in sight and he certainly doesn’t act like there is an end in sight,” Christensen concluded. “He is so confident in his routine and what he does physically that he will be there for a while.” Brady maintained his desire to play until the age of 45 and beyond after his seventh Super Bowl title, which easily stands as the most won title ever by a player. Jason Licht, Bucs general manager, recently said he hopes Brady will continue his unprecedented career by mentioning the Bucs’ interest in a contract extension. One achievement that allows Manning to stand on his own are the five NFL Most Valuable Player awards he won over a 17-season career. Brady only has three MVPs in the league, but his five Super Bowl MVPs are equally, if not more, impressive. Perhaps the next goal Brady has in mind as he enters his 22nd NFL season is to give Manning a chance by becoming the only aspiring QB to ever win multiple Super Bowl titles across two franchises. It may just be another small chapter in one of the biggest QB rivalries in NFL history, but often the constant need to chase a rival is what you need to keep going. Especially for someone who has already accomplished more than anyone else.

