Boys Hockey Round: Dodge County Rolls Past Lancers; Lourdes registers victory on the road

KASSON Dodge County came back on Friday-evening from just its second loss of the season, beating La Crescent-Hokah 14-1 at Dodge County Ice Arena.

The Wildcats left early and built a 9-0 lead after one period.

Brody Lamb led the offensive attack with a few goals and six assists, for a game of eight points.

Cooper Jacobson, Easton Hammill and Gavin Giesler also scored for the Wildcats (8-2-1 overall).

Full game score and statistical information has not been sent to the Post Bulletin.





The Wildcats are back in action today at 3.30pm at St. Cloud Cathedral.

ST. PAUL Rochester Lourdes scored twice in less than five minutes in the second period here Friday to turn a draw into a two-goal lead on the way to a 3-1 boys’ hockey win against St. Paul Highland Park.

Lourdes freshman goalkeeper Xander Carter-Kleven made a backstage victory with an outstanding performance of 30 saves, including 21 saves in the last two bouts.

Eagles defender Charlie Kielty opened the scoring with 52 seconds to go in the first period and made it 1-0 after one.

The Scots equalized 4:03 in the second on a Sammy Boor goal.

But Lourdes took the lead five minutes later when Jack Kleinschmidt freed himself for an unassisted goal.

Less than five minutes later, senior forward Dom Schwirtz set up Brody Seim for an insurance goal to make it 3-1.

So the score stayed the rest of the way, thanks to Carter-Kleven’s strong play.

The Eagles (7-3-1) will play in Dodge County on Tuesday.

LOURDES 3, HIGHLAND PARK 1

Lourdes 1-2-03

Highland Park 0-1-01

Lourdes: Charlie Kielty 1 goal; Matt Mahoney 1 assist; Jack Kleinschmidt 1 goal; Brody Seim 1 goal; Dom Schwirtz 1. Goalkeeper : Xander Carter-Kleven 30 saves (31 shots)