WTT Middle East Hub kicks off Sunday at Lusail Hall





The inaugural World Table Tennis (WTT) Middle East Hub kicks off from Sunday with qualifying rounds being held at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall. The Middle East Hub will feature two levels of the new event structure, with a WTT Contender series followed by a WTT Star Contender event in consecutive weeks.

Following two WTT events, the Qatar Table Tennis Association (QTTA) will also host the Olympic qualifiers from March 14-20.



Khaleel al-Mohannadi, President of the Qatar Table Tennis Association (left) and Steve Dainton, CEO of the International Table Tennis Federation, will play a game of table tennis at Lusail Multipurpose Hall on Saturday on the eve of the World Table Tennis Contender series The tournament will be held in a health bubble system, where strict precautions will be taken to limit the spread of the Covid-19 and ensure the safety of all participants in the event.

Prior to the event, officials from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), along with WTT and QTTA, met with Dr. Abdul Wahab al-Musleh, counselor-adviser to the Minister of Health of Qatar, to discuss event protocols.

Many important issues were discussed during the meeting, such as the importance of health and safety of all participants. As table tennis is an indoor sport, spectators are not allowed. Local authorities also ensure thorough compliance with the regulations and severe penalties will be imposed on anyone who violates these regulations.

Despite the table tennis powerhouse China withdrew from the WTT Middle East Hub over concerns about Covid-19, the event will still see top players in action.

World number 5 Tomokazu Harimoto of Japan, Brazil number 6 Hugo Calderano, Chinese Taipei number 7 Lin Yun-Ju are the best men’s players in the field. The women’s cast is led by Sun Yingsha (China, No. 2), Mima Ito (Japan, No. 3), Liu Shiwen (China, No. 7) and Cheng I-Ching (Chinese Taipei, No. 8) .

QTTA President Khaleel al-Mohannadi said Qatar was proud to host WTT and Olympic qualifying matches. “Qatar has always shown its top class organizational capabilities to the world. And I am confident that we will successfully hold these events, ”said al-Mohannadi, who is also the ITTF’s vice president.

“We are honored to host the very first WTT events in Qatar. We’ve made many special table tennis memories over the years and we can’t wait to start the WTT era on our shores, ”he added.

ITTF CEO Steve Dainton praised al-Mohannadi’s role in organizing the events, saying, “First and foremost, we are just excited and happy to have events again. We know that the events in Qatar will be a success and that maximum effort will be made to ensure the full health and safety of the participants. It is also not an easy time for the athletes, as we have seen in other sports around the world in recent weeks, but getting international events going again is our number one priority, ”said Dainton.

“I would like to thank the Qatar Olympic Committee and the Qatar Table Tennis Association for organizing this event through meticulous planning,” he added.







