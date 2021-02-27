Shikha quit, Shafali overlooked for ODIs | Cricket News





BENGALURU: The Indian women’s cricket team will finally take the field after a year-long pandemic hiatus. They will begin their return streak against South Africa consisting of five ODIs and three T20s starting March 7 in Lucknow.

Interestingly, the BCCI decided to make the team public on Saturday, a few days after they landed in a biobubble.

As if that were not enough, the selection chosen by the new selection committee led by Neetu David raises more than just a few eyebrows. The committee, which was formed last September, also consists of Arati Vaidya, Renu Margrate, V Kalpana and Mithu Mukherjee.

In a surprise move, all-rounder Shikha Pandey, India’s second-highest wicket-taker (7 wkts; 5 games) in the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, has been dropped from both limited-overs series. Also missing from the line-up is wicket-keeper Tanya Bhatia, who had a good performance Down Under. Karnataka batsman Veda Krishnamurthy, Ekta Bisht, Pooja Vastrekar, and Anuja Patil have all been dropped. Teenage talent Shafali Verma has been overlooked for the ODI series and only appears in the T20s roster.

All-rounder Simran Dil Bahadur and Ayushi Soni from Delhi and UP wicket-keeper Swetha Verma are among the new faces in the team, which has a healthy dose of spinners.

None of the members of the new committee have had a chance to see the players as domestic women’s cricket has yet to resume. Therefore, there is little that warrants the omission of players like Shikha and Tanya or the inclusion of some rookies who did not have a standout show in the previous domestic season.

None of them are among the top 15 appearances at the Women’s T20 Challenger Trophy in January 2020 or the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy competition phase in February.

“I wonder on what basis they chose the team. If last season’s performance was the benchmark, then some omissions and inclusions are questionable. I understand players need exposure and opportunities, but at what and whose cost the question, ”said a former Indian woman player, who did not want to be named.

THREE OF THE STATE IN THE SQUAD

Three state players have made the cut. While seasoned spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad has maintained her place on the team, pacemakers Prathyusha and Monica Patel have received their first call.

Plows:

ODI series: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (VC), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Swetha Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel.

T20I: Harmanpreet (C), Smriti (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti S, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wk), Nuzhat Parveen (wk), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha, Rajeshwari, Poonam, Mansi , Monica, Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur.

