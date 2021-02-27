Twenty-five years ago today, Pokmon Red and Greenthe very first entries in what would eventually become the highest grossing media franchise in history were released. Yoshihito Nishioka was born exactly five months earlier.

Though too young to be an early adopter of the franchise, but still old enough to see it turn into an international phenomenon, Nishioka sees Pokmon as a way to connect with friends nearby and, more often, now, far away.

Yoshi, as Nishioka often passes by, used to play the video games, he says, but now probably owns a few thousand Pokmon cards, including a few that, if he sold one card, will be very expensive. Every now and then he shares his pull on Twitter and Instagram, between clips of golfing and fishing with friends.

Yoshi initially started collecting cards three years ago to do something fun with his friends, but found that no one else was actually playing the game. Now he [wants] to make a community. Maybe he’ll find it in tennis, as players who grew up with the Pokmon franchise era in the firsts of their professional careers.

Nick Kyrgios (also born within a year of Pokmon’s debut) considered dropping tennis for Pokmon Go in 2016. That same year, Naomi Osaka said her goal in tennis was to be the very best, like no one ever was. (She might be on her way.) Fellow Japanese star Kei Nishikori is a fan of Pokmon herself, share in 2018 He was playing Pokmon: Lets Go, and took his Nintendo Switch on tour. And age didn’t stop Roger Federer wearing a Uniqlo x Pokmon shirt at Wimbledon in 2019.

Just quietly, how good is Pokemon Go. Honestly I play that more than tennis ???????????? Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) July 24, 2016

In 2007, players of the Pokmon video games were able to virtually communicate around the world for the first time after Nintendo added Wi-Fi connectivity to the games. Two years later, Nishioka would attend the IMG Academy with a similar goal, [wanting] to talk to players of the same age … to make friends. [He wanted] to get to know their culture and tell them about Japanese culture.

Playing his obligations and playing better Nishioka achieved another goal in 2014, by becoming a pro. (In between, the Pokmon Trading Card Game Online was launched, allowing one of the most successful collectible card games of all time to be played online, anywhere in the world.) It currently ranks 61st in the world and has built a career. high ranking of No. 48 last year.

We celebrate the cultural influence Pokmon has had throughout its 25-year history (be sure to check out our interview with Nishioka above), Nishioka hopes to be the last in a row of Japanese players to score a major breakthrough on tour. If Nishikori is unable to return to the form that once brought him close to the top of men’s tennis, it might be Yoshi who emulates [his] hero, Marcelo Ros, another left-leaning left who would become number 1 in the ATP rankings.

After a win over Nishikori in 2019, Yoshi said, in Japanese tennis, the only famous players are Kei and Naomi. I want to change that.

Until that day comes, Happy Pokmon Day!

