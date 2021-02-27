Connect with us

Watch Nets vs. Mavericks: TV channel, live stream information, start time

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Who’s playing

Dallas @ Brooklyn

Current Records: Dallas 15-16; Brooklyn 22-12

What to know

Next Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets hope to close the gaps in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.29 points per game. They will play host again and welcome the Dallas Mavericks to Barclays Center, where the tip is scheduled for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Nets are looking to stop a string of four-game losses at home.

On Thursday, Brooklyn really took it to the Orlando Magic for four quarters, taking a 129-92 victory at home. The match-up was nearly completed at the end of the third, at which point Brooklyn was 92-72 ahead. It was another big night for their point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 27 points and nine assists, along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the game between Dallas and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday wasn’t particularly close, with Dallas falling 111-97. Point guard Luka Doncic (19 points) was the top scorer for Dallas.

The Nets are the favorite in this one, with an expected profit margin of 3.5 points. They might be worth taking a shot at the spread as they currently have an eight game streak of ATS wins.

When the two teams met in January last year, Brooklyn lost to the Mavericks on the road by a decisive 123-111 margin. Maybe Brooklyn has better luck at home than on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for full details.

How to watch

  • When:Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
  • True:Barclays Center – Brooklyn, New York
  • TV:ABC
  • Online streaming:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Nets are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks NBA odds

The oddsmakers had a good sense of the line for this game, as the game opened with the Nets as the favorite of 2.5 points.

Over / Under: -111

See NBA choices for any game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now

Series history

Dallas has won six of their last nine games against Brooklyn.

  • January 2, 2020 – Dallas 123 vs Brooklyn 111
  • March 4, 2019 – Brooklyn 127 vs. Dallas 88
  • November 21, 2018 – Dallas 119 vs Brooklyn 113
  • March 17, 2018 – Brooklyn 114 vs. Dallas 106
  • November 29, 2017 – Brooklyn 109 vs Dallas 104
  • March 19, 2017 – Dallas 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
  • March 10, 2017 – Dallas 105 vs. Brooklyn 96
  • January 29, 2016 – Dallas 91 vs. Brooklyn 79
  • December 23, 2015 – Dallas 119 vs Brooklyn 118



Related Topics: