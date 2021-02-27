Auckland COVID outbreak affects cricket, sailing, rugby





WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – The fourth Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and Australia has shifted, and the first day of the America’s Cup sailing competition is likely to be delayed after new COVID-19 cases are reported in Auckland on Saturday.

Auckland was placed in restricted confinement for seven days from 6:00 a.m. on Sunday with travel restrictions to and from New Zealand’s largest city, strict restrictions on public gatherings and a ban on sporting events.

The third Australia-New Zealand T20 will be played in Wellington on Wednesday and the fourth game of the series of five games will also be played in that city on Friday, both without an audience. While Auckland is on Alert Level 3, the rest of New Zealand is on Level 2, which has fewer restrictions but limits public gatherings to 100 people. The last T20 of the series is scheduled for March 7 in Tauranga and could potentially be played with crowds if New Zealand goes back to level 1. The changes to the alert level were announced late Saturday after two new cases of coronavirus were pinpointed in the community that could not be directly linked to previous cases. Auckland has recently returned to level 1 after a small community cluster of infections. The Australian cricket team has reportedly been reluctant to travel to Auckland, as players would likely have to be quarantined upon returning home. The 36th America’s Cup game between Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa of Italy was set to start on Saturday, but will likely have to be postponed until the warning level has been lowered. Cup organizers said they will “work with authorities and relevant agencies in the coming days to understand the implications.” The America’s Cup challenger series races took place without crowds this month when Auckland was at level 2. There would be a need for an exemption from the government and strict protocols for racing at level 3. The popular Round the Bays run in Auckland, which attracts tens of thousands of participants, was canceled on Sunday.

“We respect the need to protect everyone and stop the spread of COVID-19,” said the organizers. In Super Rugby, Auckland-based Blues beat the Hurricanes in Wellington on Saturday and will settle outside their hometown until the alert level changes. The team cannot train at level 3. Coach Leon Macdonald said the Blues would be looking at “all options” on a basis for the next seven days. Other games in the New Zealand league are played without an audience at level 2. More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports







