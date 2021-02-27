Josh Gordon is reportedly making a comeback in Fan Controlled Football, his first professional football game in two years

Josh Gordon will play his first professional soccer game since the 2019 NFL season, which could lead to a possible comeback in the league this year. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon will be fit for the Zappers of the newly established Fan Controlled Football League on Saturday.

The Zappers were the same team former first-round pick Johnny Manziel played for on the FCF’s debut weekend, so the franchise is used to high-profile players adapting to the team. The FCF is a four-team league that plays its games at the Infinite Energy Arena in Duluth, Georgia – a 7-on-7 competition where fans call off the plays and make the rosters. Teams in the league play a six-week schedule and the games will be streamed on Twitch from the league in Atlanta.

The games last about an hour and the field is 50 by 35 meters with end zones of 10 meters.

Gordon is still trying to make an NFL comeback, which was put on hold when he was ineligible to participate in training or games in December, when he experienced a “setback” in his fight against substance abuse. Gordon would make his comeback in week 16 in time for the Seattle Seahawks playoff run, but the setback leaves his future with the team – and in the NFL – uncertain.

Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the competition’s drug abuse and performance-enhancing drug policies. This was Gordon’s fifth violation of the league’s drug policy. Gordon has missed more than 50 games due to fouls in his career, with only 1,801 yards since the start of the 2014 season. When Gordon was suspended, he was unable to practice with the team.

Gordon had 27 catches for 426 yards and a touchdown in 11 games with the Seahawks and New England Patriots in 2019, averaging 15.8 yards per catch. He was claimed from Seattle waivers after New England released him and caught seven passes for 139 yards (19.9 yards per catch) in five games. Gordon caught 40 passes for 720 yards and three touchdowns (18.0 yards per catch) the previous season with the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

If Gordon shows he can still play in the FCF, that might be enough to convince an NFL team to sign the 29-year-old wide receiver off-season. Gordon still has a lot of work to do to play another NFL game.