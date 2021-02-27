Strong show in singles Play pushes men’s tennis beyond Miami

Next game: South Alabama 3/11/2021 | 3 pm

CORAL SHADES, Fla. For the second time in program history, the FGCU men’s tennis team (1-3, 0-0 ASUN) defeated Miami (3-3, 2-0 ACC) to win 4-3 while underway in Coral Gables. Freshmen Alessandro Conca (Milan, Italy / ISMC Milano) closed the game with a three-set, tiebreaker victory in fourth place in singles. The victory also marks the team’s first of the 2021 season.

Conca was one of four Eagles to clinch singles victories, accompanied by redshirt freshmen Randy Wilson (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic / Miami Palmetto / Louisville), redshirt sophomore Guglielmo Stefanacci (Prato, Italy / International School of Florence) and freshman Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF).

“Yesterday’s effort certainly made for today’s win,” said head coach CJ Weber said. “I knew if we competed as well as yesterday, and were ready to win this time, we would have a good chance of beating Miami. It was an incredibly entertaining game, very dramatic, and had all the ups and downs of a real battle. I couldn’t be more proud of (Alessandro) Conca. To win at such a moment when he just set foot on campus in January is unbelievably brave. All the guys who won played very well and even the guys who resolved stayed positive and contributed. We’ve had a really tough schedule so far and this team is slowly building up to this moment. They’ve worked really hard for this and I’m just so happy for them . I think this weekend is the start of something great for our squad. We will do nothing but stay focused and look ahead. “

The Hurricanes got into the game aggressively, quickly claiming the colon with a pair of wins in first and third place. At the time the run was reached, the doubles match with Johnson and sophomores Max Damm (Bradenton, Fla./Saint Stephens Episcopal School) favored the Green & Blue, 5-2.

After taking the 1-0 lead, Miami then extended their lead to a whopping 3-0 after winning singles matches on lanes six and two. Wilson halted the home team’s momentum with an outright third-place win, beating Benjamin Hannestad 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanacci then equaled the performance on his own field, turning a 6-4, 6-3 win over Franco Aubone. His result narrowed the home team’s lead to 3-2.

The change in momentum carried through to top spot, where Johnson defeated No. 34 Soriano Berrera in three sets to tie the game 3-3. The newcomer took the first set 7-5 before dropping a 2-6 result in the second. In the final set, Johnson came back with a 6-2 result to secure the point.

With the teams tied together at three points each, all eyes were on track No. 4, with Conca and No. 64 Stefan Milicevic. The rookie, who won the first set and lost the second, took a thrilling 7-3 tiebreaker victory to secure the last point for Green & Blue.

The win broke the Eagles’ three-game losses and brought Weber to 98 wins in his career, just two away from the 100 milestone. Plus, it’s the first time FGCU has defeated Miami since taking a 4-1 win in 2015.

FGCU is now enjoying a break of about two weeks before playing its next match on March 11. That day, the team will host South Alabama at the FGCU Tennis Complex at 3 p.m. The game against the Jaguars will be the last of the Eagles. non-conference slate.

Results

Singles competition

1. JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) def. # 34 A. Soriano Barrera (UM) 7-5, 2-6, 6-2

2. Bojan Jankulovski (UM) defeats. MONTES, Juan (FGCU) 6-0, 6-2

3. WILSON, Randy (FGCU) def. Benjamin Hannestad (UM) 6-4, 6-4

4. CONCA, Alessandro (FGCU) defeats. # 64 Stefan Milicevic (UM) 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (7-3)

5. STEFANACCI, Gugli (FGCU) def. Franco Aubone (UM) 6-3, 6-4

6. Ears Vasser (UM) def. SAKALAUSKAS, Felix (FGCU) 6-2, 6-2

Order of finishing: 6, 2, 3, 5, 1, 4

Double competition

1. # 22 Franco Aubone / Benjamin Hannestad (UM) beats. MACIEL, Pedro / MONTES, Juan (FGCU) 6-0

2. Stefan Milicevic / A. Soriano Barrera (UM) vs. DAMM, Max / JOHNSON, Magnus (FGCU) 2-5, unfinished

3. Bojan Jankulovski / Stephen Madonia (UM) def. CONCA, Alessandro / SAKALAUSKAS, Felix (FGCU) 6-1

Order of finishing: 1, 3

