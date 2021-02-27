Rick Steelhammer: From Ping-Pong Diplomacy to Dueling Deflection, US-China Relations At New Low | Rick Steelhammer

The ping that could be heard around the world, as Time magazine would later call it, took place 50 years ago in Nagoya, Japan, where the US table tennis team had gathered with other global ping pong teams to compete in the World Table Tennis Championship.
By the time the tournament ended, the US squad, ranked 29th in the world, was surprised to receive an invitation from the Chinese government to visit that country later that year for a series of games with regional teams.
Although the chances of the US teams winning any of the competitions were microscopic, President Richard Nixon had the right sense to approve the tour, feeling that there could be a change in the Chinese worldview. and should be encouraged. For example, in 1971 the American table tennis team became the first group of Americans to set foot in China since the communist takeover in 1949.
Nixon invited the Chinese team to a similar series of matches in the US in 1972, and the phenomenon known as Ping-Pong Diplomacy was in full bloom, eventually leading to the re-establishment of trade and diplomatic relations between the two nations.
Today, the back-and-forth of ping-pong has been replaced by back-and-forth deflections of political slander, with the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as the prime topic.
Last April, the Trump administration, led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and backed by boosters from the realm of conspiracy theories, tried to fend off the fallout of a bad national response to the pandemic by suggesting that the virus had either escaped or been released from a virology. lab in Wuhan, despite strong scientific evidence that it arose naturally.
The former president then stepped up the deflection by repeatedly referring to the Chinese virus or the kung flu.
In May, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman responded with a rejection of her own, claiming that the virus had been introduced into China from the US by a group of 300 US military athletes who traveled to the Wuhan area in October 2019 to compete in the China-hosted World Military Games.
Some of the American athletes are said to have trained at Fort Detrick in Maryland, which a Chinese conspiracy theory website claimed was testing COVID-19 for use as a biological warfare agent.
Local news reports at the time reported that a laboratory building near the military installation had been closed to renew its materials handling and decontamination capabilities, apparently leading conspiracy theorists to different, more fanciful conclusions.
In the closing days of the Trump administration, Pompeo launched a final salvo of deflection, claiming that US intelligence sources had confirmed evidence that the Wuhan lab was the cause of the pandemic. A few weeks later, a World Health Organization team spent time in Wuhan examining the lab, and concluded that the release of the virus from that facility was extremely unlikely.
Then, last week, US diplomats in China reported that a new low in Sino-US relations had been reached: Rather than being tested for COVID-19 with mouth or nose swabs when entering certain cities or provinces, Chinese health officials were started to insist on taking a wipe. a more private opening far to the south.
Initially, the Chinese State Department denied that a newly developed anal smear had been used to screen US diplomats. The next day they said it had happened but it was a mistake.
With that development, I can only hope that relationships have hit rock bottom.
