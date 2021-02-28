USA Cricket announces the men’s national championship under April 19th

USA Cricket kicks off their 2021 calendar with an U19 Mens National Championship tournament at the Prairie View cricket complex in Houston, Texas from April 4 to April 11.

Eight teams of 14 each play at least four games in the battle for the national title. Each of the six zones will be represented, with the West Zone being assigned an additional team due to the depth of the talent and the size of the zone. An eighth team, Colts, is made up of the best remaining eligible players who cross the zone boundaries.

The tournament format consists of two groups of four teams, with a single group stage followed by a final between the group winners. The remaining six teams each play a single crossover game to determine 3rd through 8th places.

The start of the national championships is a top priority for the growth of our youth track and a strategic area of ​​focus in 2021, US Cricket Committee Chairman Sushil Nadkarni said in the announcement. We have indicated this in the USA Cricket Foundational Plan. We are delighted to confirm the first tournament in what will be a busy cricket year in 2021, with the Under 19 National Championship marking the start of our campaign to qualify for the U19 World Cup in the West Indies in 2022. to do. bring together the best 100+ young cricket players for a competitive week of cricket in fantastic facilities in Houston, and we have a team of individuals who are already working very hard to make sure we have everything to give the best odds to all the players who want to form the 8 teams. I would like to convey my best wishes to all participants in the tournament.

The U19 Men’s National Championships should help selectors narrow the talent field to a group of 30 for the upcoming U19 Selection Trials intended for the coming summer. Those trials will determine the composition of the USA Cricket U19 Men’s Team, which will host Canada, Bermuda and Argentina for the ICC U19 Mens Cricket World Cup Americas Qualifiers.

