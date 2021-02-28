Jacksonville football star Louis Nix has been reported missing, police say





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Louis Nix III, a former Jacksonville NFL player who was injured in a shooting in December, has been reported missing by his family. His mother and brother told News4Jax that the last time they interacted with him was on Tuesday. Nix was supposed to meet his brother at his father’s house, but he left before his brother arrived and didn’t say where he was going. The brother said it’s not like Nix to be out of touch with his family for so long. According to the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office, police officers were called to 42nd Street West on Wednesday over a missing adult and attempts to locate Nix have since failed. Police said they are trying to find the 29-year-old to make sure he is safe. He may be driving a 2014 Gray Hyundai Azera (similar to the one pictured) with Florida tag JGFM41. Advertisement 2014 Gray Hyundai Azera (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office) He is described as a black man, with brown eyes and black hair, six feet tall and 75 pounds. Nix, a longtime soccer star in Jacksonville, was last in the news when he was shot filling his tires at a Jacksonville gas station. He told News4Jax days after the poignant meeting that he got through it and hoped it wouldn’t happen to anyone else. Nix played at Raines High School and attended Notre Dame. His mother said people in Indiana at Notre Dame are concerned and try to watch too. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly also released a statement on Twitter today asking the community up there to look for him. NOTRE DAME Nation: Let’s all do our best to connect with Louis Nix. Louis, let us know that you are doing well or that you need your NOTRE DAME family and friends for help. pic.twitter.com/AF9fg8vN9K – Brian Kelly (@CoachBrianKelly) February 27, 2021 Nix, who recorded a video of himself being pulled into an ambulance, was gunned down at the Gate gas station at Airport Center Drive in December. ORIGINAL STORY: 2 men wanted soccer player from Jacksonville shot at gas station Advertisement At the time, I’d say, I almost felt dead, he told News4Jax days after the shooting. I was shot in the chest and the bullet bounced back to my sternum and to my lung and I am currently dealing with a bullet in my lung. Nix said that while they were pumping air, two men walked up to him with a light in his eye. He pushed back, then felt a shot in the chest. The Jacksonville Sheriffs Office said they are still looking for two suspects in the case – two men Nix said he doesn’t know. I think it was just a random thing, Nix said. I feel like it could have been anyone.

