No. 6 Mens Tennis def.Tulane, 4-3





New Orleans No. 6 Texas Men’s Tennis opened a four-game road section on Saturday with a 4-3 over Tulane at the City Park Tennis Center in New Orleans. The Longhorns used a pair of 6-2 wins over No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to claim that point, followed by junior singles wins Nevin Arimilli at No. 6, sophomore No. 120 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1 and Freshman No. 78 Micah Braswell at No. 3, a 3-3 tie broken to qualify in three sets. Braswell’s 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-1 win over Luis Erlenbusch was one of three singles matches that went to three sets, and after a tightly contested first two sets, Braswell closed strongly in the third for the win . “We all knew that Tulane was going to be a tough team in the game so when the going got tough I felt prepared for the moment and knew I had to focus on what my coaches taught me and keep fighting for my teammates. and Texas, “Braswell said.” Fortunately, we were able to win and improve as a team. After the double point, it was Arimilli who got off the track first in singles with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Fynn Kuenkler to extend Texas’s lead to 2-0. However, Tulane responded with wins at No. 5 by Rafael de Alba over sophomore Evin McDonald (6-3, 7-5), and Billy Suarez about sophomores Cleeve Harper (7-5, 6-0) to make it even at 2-2. Spizzirri then regained the lead for Texas with a 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 win over No. 40 Hamish Stewart for his second straight win over a ranked opponent. That left two games on the field, and after number 53, Ewan Moore was sophomore number 57 Siem Woldeab in three sets (6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4), it set the stage for the Braswell clinch. Earlier in doubles Harper teamed up with junior Chih Chi Huang at number 2 where they took a 6-2 victory over Suarez and Akos Kotorman, and shortly afterwards Spizzirri and Woldeab reached the point with the same score against Moore and Stewart. In the only unfinished game, Braswell and sophomore Jacob Bullard Erlenbusch and Kuenkler led 5-4 when the game ended. The Longhorns road section continues with races at No. 23 Oklahoma State on Friday, March 5 at 3:30 PM CT, in Oklahoma on Sunday, March 7 at noon CT, and in Rice on Friday, March 12 at 1:00 PM CT. # 6 Texas 4, Tulane 3 Singles Order of Finish (6,5,4,1,2,3)

1. # 120 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. # 40 Hamish Stewart (TLN) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2

2. # 53 Ewan Moore (TLN) beats. # 57 Siem Woldeab (UT) 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4

3. # 78 Micah Braswell (UT) def. Luis Erlenbusch (TLN) 7-5, 6-7 (3-7), 6-1

4. Billy Suarez (TLN) beats. Cleeve Harper (UT) 7-5, 6-0

5. Rafael de Alba (TLN) beats. Evin McDonald (UT) 6-3, 7-5

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) 6-2, 6-2 Doubles order of finish (2.1)

1. Eliot Spizzirri Siem Woldeab (UT) def. Hamish Stewart / Ewan Moore (TLN) 6-2

2. Chih Chi Huang Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Akos Kotorman / Billy Suarez (TLN) 6-2

3. Luis Erlenbusch / Fynn Kuenkler (TLN) vs. Micah Braswell Jacob Bullard (UT) 4-5, approx.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos