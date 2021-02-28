No. 8/8 Women’s hockey comeback bid falls short for overtime





ERIE, Pennsylvania The No. 8/8 Penn State women’s hockey team scored two goals to force extra innings in the regular season finals, but saw its 13-game unbeaten streak come to an end in a 3-2 overtime loss to Mercyhurst at Mercyhurst Ice Center Saturday afternoon. . After the Lakers (10-6-1, 10-6-1 CHA) jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Nittany Lions (16-2-2, 16-2-2 CHA) cut in the lead with a second period score of Julie Gough (Newcastle, Ontario) and followed with the tying score Lyndie Lobdell (Aurora, Ill.), Her goal in her first career, was to level the match and send it to extra time. The loss to Penn State breaks its 13-game unbeaten streak and seven-game winning spurt, but the Nittany Lions will still be the number one seed in next weekend’s CHA Tournament and will say goodbye to the semi-finals. Freshman goalkeeper Josie Bothun stopped 27 shots in her first loss since December 12 in Syracuse and finished the regular season with a 16-2-2 record. HOW IT HAPPENED Mercyhurst came out quickly, scoring just 55 seconds into the match off senior Alexa Vasko’s stick. The Lakers soon followed with a second goal from Sarah Nelles at 13:49 in the first to take a 2-0 lead. Bothun made a handful of hard saves in the first period to keep the Lakers from spreading the ball even further, which helped Penn State take the lead in the second period. Jessica Adolfsson (Linkoping, Sweden) passed a shot from the point after a great forward technique Kiara Zanon (Fairport, NY) made a turnover and Gough got her stick on the puck to divert the shot in the cage 2:49 into the middle period. Both teams forced a defensive battle for the remainder of the second period to advance to the final period with the score 2-1 Mercyhurst. In the third, Penn State increased the offensive pressure and scored the tying goal on Lobdell’s first career score of 5:38. After Olivia Wallin (Oakville, Ontario) did a great job protecting the puck entering the attack zone, she passed Lobdell at the blue line for the shot through traffic and the puck caught a piece from Mercyhurst goalkeeper Ena Nystrom but dribbled over the goal line to tie the game at two o’clock. The Nittany Lions continued to generate good scoring opportunities through the third period, with perhaps a two-for-one chance with Carrie Byrnes (Eden Prairie, Minn.) And Rachel Weiss (Calgary, Alberta) which was stopped by Nystrom with just over two minutes to go. In extra time, Penn State had the puck in the attacking end, but was caught on a bad line change that allowed Emily Pinto to escape. She scored with 1:36 left in extra time to win it for the Lakers. GAME NOTES AND STATS With Lobdell’s third term score, all of Penn State’s freshmen skaters have now scored their first career goals this season. Penn State freshmen skaters accounted for 44.2 percent of Penn State’s goals this season (31-70).

Gough ends the regular season with a draw for the team leader with her 11 goals next to Wallin. Both players were tied for sixth place in the country in goals scored at the end of Saturday’s game.

Penn State’s record against teams with .500 or better records this season is 9-2-1. NEXT ONE Penn State will be back on the ice next Friday, March 5, in the CHA Tournament at Erie Insurance Arena against the highest-ranking team remaining after the tournament’s first round of action on Thursday, March 4.







