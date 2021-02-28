Wind power from the community and the rebuilding of the walls at Wester Derry

Diane and Alastair Ramsay fell in love with a derelict farm and their home in Glen Isla in 1996. When their third child was on the road, they saw the potential to make Wester Derry their ideal family home and livelihood.

At the time, the couple lived in a two-bedroom cottage in nearby Alyth. Alastair worked in Mains of Craigisla, while Diane, a property lawyer, worked in Crieff.

Some 24 years later the ‘new build’ house in Wester Derry is home to the family, which now number 11, two other houses are built on the farm as holiday rentals and have received gold awards from the Green Business Tourism Scheme for their renewable technology projects.

This is a micro hydropower scheme that is performed based on a lovingly restored mill wheel, a geothermal heat pump, three PV solar panels, a thermodynamic heat pump and several biomass heaters. It is also the site of a fully cooperative, 250 kW wind turbine.

The wind turbine – the 30 meter high tower is located 330 meters above sea level and is part of a community project

In 1996, Diane convinced the owner, the late David Henderson – who worked in Laurencekirk until he died at the age of 106 – to sell his hometown, the 60-acre Wester Derry, much to the surprise of his cousin, Douglas Cargill, who bought the Mr. Henderson helped with his business.

The Ramsays appreciated that David had a lifelong connection to the farm and a great respect for the land, the environment and the conservation of its resources. They are well aware that their lives are a short period in the history of the land and see themselves as stewards, obligated to farm with care and attention, responsible and respectful of those who have gone before and those to come.

With these priorities in mind, the couple formulated a plan for the farm to create a home and sustainable business. Diane said, “We are privileged to entrust Mr. Henderson’s precious farm.

“We have restored everything we can of the old buildings and mill wheel as a tribute to those who used to farm here and are doing our utmost to build a sustainable business so that we can pass Wester Derry on to future generations.”

Since 2001, Wester Derry has been part of an agriculture and environment land management program to boost biodiversity. There are now species-rich meadows, marshes and water edges that support a range of flora and fauna.

The farm has participated in the Perthshire and Angus Tree Line Project and the Tayside Barn Owl Project and is home to skylark, brown hare, barn owl, linnet, lapwing, river otter and other species.

Diane described how the couple’s complementary talents work together: “I have the ideas and plan the projects, and then Alastair is remarkably good at making it all happen. He has a knack for combining hard work and sheer determination with resourcefulness and improvisation where necessary and has never been beaten. ”

Now that the construction of the family home has been completed, the reconstruction of the substructure continues

The new farm was built with care for the environment in accordance with that of their land management – where possible, old stone and slate from the original buildings was reused. The couple also tries to make optimal use of sustainable energy where possible.

The house was completed in 2007 and a geothermal heat pump provides heat and hot water for the family of 11, while solar panels provide electricity under favorable conditions.

The restored mill building now houses the micro hydro power plant, farm workshop, and games room where visitors can enjoy pastimes, from trampolining and table tennis to pool and darts.

In winter, a snow cover turns a hill field into a children’s slope or toboggan run, and environmentally conscious guests appreciate the fun on the farm. Just outside the farm, the Cateran trail, a 64 mile circular route, takes walkers through the glens of Perthshire and Angus and passes close to the cottages.

Diane and Alastair had always been interested in the history of the old buildings and equipment on the farm. Most intriguing of all was the huge 100-year-old 4-meter long over-stroke mill wheel, which was fed by an underground water supply.

The old mill wheel for restoration

They were determined to restore this, and in 2009 Alastair completed the restoration project, connecting the restored mill wheel to a new permanent magnetic generator through a belt drive system. It now powers a micro-hydropower scheme that partially powers Holly House, one of the vacation homes.

Restoring the old Lade mill was literally the death of Alastair. Despite Diane’s strict instructions to the contrary, he crawled through the underground stone-lined canal to follow the drawer’s route and find the drain. He survived this and discovered where the watercourse originally originated. The next step was more insidious.

Working alone with his excavator, he carefully dug in short steps along the underground watercourse; jumping down to see what he had uncovered, then returned to the excavator.

At one point he turned to return to the excavator and behind him, where he was standing a few seconds earlier, with a deafening rumble, the entire facade of the old mill collapsed into a pile of rubble. Unbeknownst to Alastair, the drawer continued under the corner of the mill building and his work in removing stones and soil from the canal had disrupted the building’s foundation.

A passionate proponent of renewable energy and used to family picnics on the hillside blown by high winds, Diane viewed the wind as a wasted resource. In 2011 she started researching the possibility of a wind turbine and after three years of hard work, she finally obtained the necessary building permits, grid connection and wind data.

The plan aroused opposition and hostility from some in the local community, which alarmed Diane. She realized the need to engage the community and turn negativity into something more positive.

She looked into the Dingwall Wind Co-op, which was the first in Scotland to commission its own wind turbine in June 2014. Inspired by that, she founded Wester Derry Wind Co-op and offered shares for sale to raise the £ 850,000 needed to build and commission the turbine.

In December 2014 it became Scotland’s second fully cooperative wind turbine and now supplies electricity to the National Grid.

The cooperative pays an economic rent to the farm for the land on which the turbine is located, the shareholders receive the proceeds from the generation and their investment will be paid back during the 20-year life of the project. The cooperative has a community benefit fund that makes an annual payment to Alyth Primary School and has also awarded discretionary rewards to Isla PS, in Glen Isla.

For more information: www.westerderryfarmholidays.com