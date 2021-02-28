Iowa wins 2021 Big Ten Indoor Track & Field championships for men





GENEVA, Ohio The Iowa men’s indoor track team won the Big Ten Mens Indoor Track & Field Championships 2021 at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio on Saturday. The Hawkeyes earned their fourth Big Ten indoor title in program history and their first since 1963 after scoring 119 points in the three-day encounter. Indiana was second this year with 92 points, while Ohio State was third with 83 points. Nebraska (71 points) and Minnesota (70 points) completed the top five. The Hawkeyes took home two individual Big Ten titles. Junior Peyton Haack won the heptathlon with a final score of 5,749 points and junior James Carter won the long jump with a final score of 7.65m. The winners of the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Championships, Field Athlete of the Championships, Coach of the Year and Sportsmanship Award will be announced Wednesday (March 3). The Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year, Field Athlete of the Year and Freshman of the Year will be announced on March 17, following the NCAA Indoor Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The following are this year’s All-Big Ten Mens Indoor Track & Field awards: First team Manning Plater, Illinois

Broke Brathwaite, Indiana

Nathan Stone, Indiana

Ben Veatch, Indiana

Cooper Williams, Indiana

James Carter, Iowa

Peyton Haack, Iowa

Owen Hoeft, Minnesota

Papay Glaywulu, Nebraska

Burger Lambrechts, Nebraska

Tyrese Fajardo, Ohio State

Frank Hayes, Ohio State

Donnie James, Ohio State

Tyler Johnson, State of Ohio

Domenic Perretta, Penn State

Sincere Rhea, Penn State

Perry Christie, Rutgers

Shuaib Aljabaly, Wisconsin

Colin Enz, Wisconsin

Ansel Fellman, Wisconsin

Jackson Sharp, Wisconsin Second team Tyler Cushing, Illinois

Jonathan Davis, Illinois

Phil Hall, Illinois

Aman Thornton, Illinois

Wayne Lawrence Jr., Iowa

Gratt Reed, Iowa

Alec Still, Iowa

John Meyer, Michigan

Morgan Beadlescomb, Michigan

Grant Fuller, Minnesota

Ben Psicihulis, Minnesota

Jade Reicks, Minnesota

Collin Sieffert, Minnesota

Kaleb Siekmeier, Minnesota

Michael Hoffer, Nebraska

George Kusche, Nebraska

Clarence Foote-Ta, State of Ohio

Luke Knipe, Penn State

Isaiah Martin, Purdue

Waseem Williams, Purdue

Rowen Ellenberg, Wisconsin







