The ministry says it will set a new date for cricket board elections





The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports stated that a dark cloud was hovering over cricket in Guyana and said today that it will set a new date for the Guyana Cricket Board elections after breaking off yesterday’s proceedings. A statement from the ministry follows: The ministry was informed that the election to the Guyana Cricket Board, which had been appointed on February 26, 2021, had not been completed. It is important to note that, under the Guyana Cricket Administration Act, once the Minister has made the respective appointments i.e. the date for the election and the cricket ombudsman, the Minister has no further role to play unless the election is not was completed. The Ministry was informed that the Cricket Ombudsman received a letter from a lawyer raising issues related to the conduct of the election and the Cricket Ombudsman determined that in the interests of fairness the election should be postponed to pay the alleged injured stakeholder a chance to be heard. Accordingly, the Ministry will engage the cricket ombudsman and the lawyers for the relevant stakeholders and re-appoint a date for the election of the Guyana Cricket Board in accordance with the Guyana Cricket Administration Act. The ministry is unaware of the dark cloud hovering over Guyana’s cricket government and recognizes that this is an issue that must be resolved quickly. All stakeholders must share that position and comply with the Cricket Administration Act. Cricketers and cricket fans deserve better and the public can rest assured that the Ministry is determined to close this issue. Meanwhile, condemnation continues of the Ombudsman’s decision to postpone the elections on the basis of what the Essequibo administration sees as a false delaying tactic. Hilbert Foster, Chairman of the Berbice Cricket Board, posted the following message on his Facebook page: It pays to be a lazy, visionless and unproductive cricket manager in Guyana. I can’t imagine people would genuinely accept leadership positions and just sit back, do nothing to make a positive difference, and just blindly support one person’s ambition at all costs. Once you accept a position that is offered to you, you have a duty to work your head off to ensure the game of cricket develops under your guidance and, more importantly, the players benefit. Yesterday was one of the saddest days in Guyana Cricket history, but I would urge the BCB and DCB to stay focused. As someone told me yesterday, the end of a successful battle is always the hardest part. One of my late grandmother’s favorite sayings was that the longest rope has an end. Of those administrators whose sole interest is in getting positions for personal glory, please think of the little children who want to use sports as a way to get out of poverty and stay away from drugs, crime and violence. Let history remember you as a developer of cricket and not a destroyer and let us work hard to ensure that every dream in the heart of a youthful reality becomes reality. The dreams of Gudakesh Motie, Shimron Hetmeyer, Romario Shepherd, Kevin Sinclair, Shemaine Campbelle and Shabika Gajnabi were fulfilled because they had leaders in their clubs who supported them along the way and were happy that they succeeded. I want to reassure all Berbici that despite the disappointment of yesterday, your cricket board would keep working hard and that 2021 would be the best year in our eighty-one year history. I am very proud of my entire supervisor for their continued support. and dedication. I am very proud to be your president and of the progress we have made as a collective body over the past three years. Hilbert Foster

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos