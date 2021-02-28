Keydets upset # 10 Furman, 14-13

Box Score

LEXINGTON, Va. The VMI soccer team took one of the biggest wins in program history on Saturday with a 14-13 disruption to the # 10 ranked Furman University from Foster Stadium. The Southern Conference game was the season opener for the Keydets.

VMI’s last win over a ranked opponent was in the 2002 season, a 27-16 win over # 18 Wofford College and the team’s last season opening was in the 2010 campaign.

VMI took a 14-13 lead with 17 seconds to go in the third quarter on a three-play touchdown drive from 86 yards. Senior quarterback Reece Udinski completed a 57-yard pass to real freshmen Rashad Raymond to set up a Udinski Chance Knox touchdown attack from 19 yards out. Trey rice knocked in the PAT to put the Keydets in charge.

The VMI defense stopped three Paladin drives in the fourth quarter, one on a fourth-down stop, one on a kick, and the last on a fumble with 47 seconds to go as Furman threatened to go at the VMI 24. The Keydets were able to kneel down on the ball and run the clock after Furman’s first turnover of the game.

The Keydets registered nine bags that day, many of which were out of the blitz. Connor Riddle had a team-high 13 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and two sacks. Stone Snyder had 2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and 11 total stops, while Ethan Casselberry recorded 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Carter Johnson had nine tackles, one sack and jumped on the late Furman fumble to seal victory.

Udinski finished the game 27-38 with two touchdowns, one interception and 248 yards passing, his 19th 200-yard game. He also started a major quick kick on 4th and 4th with 9:35 on the game clock of the Furman 36 that pinned the Paladins into their own three-yard line.

Junior Jakob Herres caught five passes for 57 yards, putting him past the 100-reception mark for his career. Jackson had six catches for 39 yards and Max Brimigion caught three balls for 35 yards.

Furman came on the scoreboard first at 3:53 in the game just a step from Hamp Sisson to Wayne Anderson. Udinksi hit Michael Jackson on an 11-yard score at the 4:17 mark of the second quarter to tie the game at seven. Furman took the lead again with just 15 seconds to go at half time when Sisson found Ryan Miller in the end zone on an eight meter pass, but the Paladins missed the extra point.

Furman (1-1) had a time-of-possession advantage, held the ball 36:31 and had four drives of eight plays or more. Sisson was 17 of 26 for 232 yards, but was fired nine times that afternoon. Devin Wynn achieved 93 yards in a rush on 21 carriers and Devin Abrams carried the ball 14 times for 47 yards. Ryan DeLuca took seven passes for 149 meters.

VMI (1-0) travels to Western Carolina University next Saturday for a 1pm SoCon game in Cullowhee, NC

Quotes from head coach Scott Wachenheim

Effort of Front 7:

They played great. I was absolutely surprised that Furman is really good up front. They have excellent offensive line coaches.

I thought we had a great plan to put pressure on and make it harder for them to run the ball. To play the way we did defensively was great given the quality of our opponent. I didn’t expect that, but I thought we would make it difficult for them to move the ball.

Defense late in the game:

I thought we had them, but then they hit that motocrosser for some big action and they were in field goal range. I never thought the game was in the bag.

About Furman’s late fumble and play to the end of the game:

We played and prayed. We’ve had a lot of close games here at VMI during my time and a lot of breaks have gone against us. That was one where the ball hit his leg, but you have yet to fix it. I prayed that we would either create sales or that they would miss a flight of stairs. The kids got through it, it was a huge game of our defense and I’m very proud of them.

On beating the # 10 team in the country after missing out on fall football:

The run-up to it shows the resilience of our players. What more do you expect from a VMI Keydet? We reported that we had fallen into camp in August and of course the boys were disappointed when they were told to return home. In our program we use the saying “So what, now what?” That’s what we did, and we have done it constantly. We redesigned all our practices and then came back for the spring season in the frigid conditions. We had some Covid opt-outs and then some guys got Covid. We had boys quarantined for contact tracking their roommates. Two weeks ago there were only two defensive linemen practicing against trash cans. Our children were resilient and just kept finding ways to get better. You look at today’s game and they just kept finding ways to win the ball game. I couldn’t be more proud of them.

On Reece Udinski and the last touchdown ride:

Reece never surprises me with his ingenuity. He is decisive and accurate and incredibly tough. We called that play and we thought it would be there. Coach Cosh and the offensive staff had a great design for that piece. They blew on the edge and I didn’t think we were going to get it off. Reece did it and then Knox caught it. I thought, “Ooh, are these freshmen going to play the part?” and he did! Furman’s defense is very good and they know how to attack you, but I was very impressed with Reece and Chance in that particular piece.