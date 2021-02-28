Joseph Taupier, strong starting leader No. 4 Westfield boys ice hockey past Agawam during regular season finale (Photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD – When the final whistle sounded after the 10-1 win of the No. 4 Westfield boys’ ice hockey teams at Agawam at Olympia Ice Center on Saturday afternoon, seniors from each club met one last time on the center ice.

It was a shame to walk off the ice for the last time in my high school career, said Bombers goalkeeper CJ Czarnecki. It’s a strange feeling because this is my life. I’ve been playing hockey five days a week all summer, and now it’s gone.

Westfield coach Dave Pelletier echoed those same thoughts.

If you don’t play this game with a smile and enjoy it, then it’s not worth it, he said. I think all of our boys did because they are all smiling, laughing and cheering side by side. I even saw them say hello and hug players from the other team.

And that’s what it’s all about, because the sportsmanship and camaraderie are what makes this sport special.

Joseph Taupier recorded four points (three goals, one assist) to help the Bombers finish their regular season with a record of 4-4-3. Saturday also marked the final game for Westfield’s eight seniors in Jason Rokosz, Alexander Maggipinto, Aidan Fitzgerald, Michael Antonellis, Garrett Bacon, Sean Rowbotham, Taupier and Czarnecki.

With all the restrictions that came at the start of this season, including no parents or classmates who could watch these guys, it was tough, Pelletier said. Nevertheless, I asked my upperclassmen to lead the team, show them what the game should be like and enjoy every moment, because the end is near and always coming quickly.

As for our opponent, the Brownies are young and well-coached. I’m looking forward to playing them next year as I expected them to be a lot faster and stronger.

Despite a shot in the first period from senior captain Dean Kadonaga, Agawam eventually moved up to 0-8 during the season.

It’s been the same story with this team all year, said Brownies coach Todd Rowley. We’ve been on the short side every game so far, but this team is not giving up. It doesn’t matter whether it is a 1-1 game or a 10-1 game; these guys keep playing.

We have a young team and we have a lot of hope for the coming years.

After a scoreless five-minute opening, Antonellis and Taupier forced a loose puck and saw open ice. After a brief give-and-go between the two, Taupier slammed his lone defender past the boards, sending a pulse across the right shoulder of Brownie goalkeeper Jacob Croteaus. Moments later, Daniel Bennett quickly doubled Bombers’ lead to 2-0 behind his first goal of the winter with 7:52 left in the first.

After scoring five goals in the last three games, Pelletier was encouraged by his team’s quick start.

A quick start was what we were looking for, he said. It also meant more because we ran lines consisting mostly of seniors. Before the match, we reminded them that this was their last hurray.

So bring the speed, and get it to the net – they did it quickly.

While Westfield still retains control late in the frame, Brandon Shuman tried to make it a three-ball possession match as Croteau stopped him with a crucial save from diving. Agawam soon earned his first power play from a waiting call, when Kadonaga cut the Brownies deficit in half with a wrist player seeping behind Rowbotham for 11 minutes.

It was a big momentum shift for us, Kadonaga said of his first goal of the year. We worked hard to get that power play, and I set my position on the point and took a shot that just trickled in despite (Rowbotham) having made the first save on it.

But moving forward gave us a good motivational boost, as the pressure can hit us at times. I think we’ve done what we could out there, so it’s a good feeling for next time.

With reserve goalkeeper Brandon Prior taking the helm from Croteau during the second, Shuman kept him alert with a snipe from the faceoff circle that was ultimately denied. However, the rebounder by Kevin Hosmers made it 5-1 with 8:01 remaining in the second.

Aidan Fitzgerald also led the Bombers with two points (one goal, two assists), while Shuman had a trio of assists. Antonellis, for his part, scored one goal and assisted.

Despite the loss, Agawam hopes to send his four upperclassmen in Kannon Grover, Stephen Steinbock, Andrew Grasso and Kadonaga in style against Southwick on Sunday 28 February, with a scheduled start of 1:30 pm from Ameilia Park.

The game plan doesn’t change from day to day of who we play, Rowley said. We were a hardworking team and would be hard at work tomorrow whether they played Southwick, Westfield or Longmeadow. It don’t matter who it is, because it will be the same message.

But hopefully we can give something extra for these seniors to give them a good broadcast and something to remember. Maybe we can put something in the win column before the season ends.