Halftime Rewind: Pacers 52, Knicks 54





Rewind halftime Looking for a two-game slip, the Pacers went to halftime in New York on Saturday night trailing 54-52 to the Knicks. The Pacers jumped out to an early 8-0 lead behind Justin Holiday’s two threes and a dunk from Myles Turner. The Blue & Gold stayed for the entire opening frame. Holiday and Doug McDermott each scored eight points in the first quarter. Indiana’s reserves then checked in and combined for 10 unanswered points to open a 13-point lead before four Knicks points to close the frame narrowed the Pacers’ lead to 32-23 entering the second quarter. The visitors expanded the margin to 46-30 after an 11-3 run midway through the second quarter. But the Knicks roared back, as All-Star forward Julius Randle scored six runs and RJ Barrett hit two threes when the Knicks scored a 21-6 run to make it a one-point game in the closing seconds of the first half. Domantas Sabonis had the ball on the right block with less than five seconds remaining and tried to fire a pass to the opposite corner, but Derrick Rose threw the ball to Randle, who pushed through the break and gave Rose the buzzer for a deep three that gave New York an astonishing 54-52 lead at the break. Justin Holiday led all the goalscorers with 13 points in the first half. McDermott added 11 points, while TJ McConnell assists four points, six rebounds and five in the first two quarters. Rose and Barrett each scored 11 points in the first half for New York, while Randle scored eight points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Start guard Malcolm Brogdon missed his first game of the season due to pain in his right knee after bumping into opponents several times during Friday’s loss in Boston. McConnell started in his place. Tickets There is now a limited number of tickets on sale for all upcoming Pacers home games from January 24 through March 4. Health and Safety Guidelines for Single Game Tickets

Broadcast information TV and radio lists TV: FOX Sports Indiana – Chris Denari (play-by-play), Quinn Buckner (analyst), Jeremiah Johnson (studio host)

Radio: 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan – Mark Boyle (play-by-play), Pat Boylan (studio host)



