Philadelphia Cricket Club – Grounds maintenance team





The Philadelphia Cricket Club is looking for full-time ground maintenance personnel to help keep our golf courses and other facilities in top condition! We are a premier private club with a large number of members and have locations in Flourtown, PA and Chestnut Hill in Philadelphia. The Grounds Crew is one of our most important roles as you are responsible for the first impression of the club for our members and guests! Field crew duties include: setting up and maintaining all areas of the golf course and grounds, including mowing all areas, raking sand traps, repairing turf, watering greens, and other field maintenance work as needed . Our Grounds employees must look professional by wearing uniforms provided by us on a daily basis. Upon recruitment, each candidate will watch a short video on the responsibilities that can be assigned on a daily basis, and on-site training is also provided. There is still a lot to learn, but we provide great training, so this is a perfect role for those who are cooperative and willing to learn. Starting payment is $ 15.00 / hour This job is ideal for people: Reliable – more reliable than spontaneous People-oriented – loves to interact with people and works on group projects Detail-oriented – good at focusing on the details of their work Performance-oriented – Likes to take on challenges without fear of failure Typical start time: 6am Typical end time: 4:00 PM

Candidates must be able to work 45 hours a week.

The typical schedule for our full-time Grounds crew is Monday – Friday and a weekend day.

You may need to lift 30-40 pounds overhead.

Must be able to work well with others and have a positive attitude.

Reliable transport is a plus. Education: high school or equivalent (preferred) License: driver’s license (preferred) Who is the Philadelphia Cricket Club? We may be the oldest club in America, founded in 1854, but were much more than a typical stuffy country club!

We have more than 1,600 members and offer dining, golf, squash, racket sports, pool and camping programs and many other world class activities to our members and their guests.

Our members care about our employees! During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than $ 140,000 was donated by members and leadership to assist personnel in need.

We want to be the best employer in the area and constantly ask for feedback from our employees; we believe that satisfied employees are the key to our success and the happiness of our members. Be willing to share your feedback!

Our employees receive competitive and other employee benefits and we are always looking for ways to make them better.

We are nationally recognized as a Top 50 Country Club in America.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos