BYU Football: Why Kalani Sitake Puts a Premium on Strength Testing

The big chatter around BYU’s spring football that starts on Monday revolves around the quarterback position, as it has for centuries.

Of course if only it can be.

But it doesn’t matter who that guy is Kalani Sitake does not win battles in the trenches on either side of the line. His defense lost to Khyiris Tonga in the center and his attack lost to Brady Christensen and Tristen Hoge. Other important bodies will disappear, such as Chandon Herring and linebacker Isaiah Kaufusi.

So, the handsome boy races the candidates in the QB room will get the main headlines the next 15 workouts as daily updates, reports and interviews are spread across the media.

But if there’s no bark where the fight is done, it doesn’t matter who gets the walk from the center.

This is why it’s crucial for Sitake to engage new offensive line coach Darrell Funk while gaining confidence with returning players. He must create the ability to push and mold them as effectively as Jeff Grimes and Eric Mateos did during Zach Wilson’s fantastic 2020 year.

Funk has only been with the staff for two weeks. He is described by insiders as a coach with a very calm, confident attitude. He had experience with all kinds of crimes, but on his very first day at BYU, he already has a working knowledge of the Cougar crime and what Coordinator Aaron Roderick wants to happen in 15 practices.

One of Sitake’s first priorities when he took the BYU job after working with Kyle Whittingham in Utah and Oregon State was to emphasize size and strength.

He knew that if BYU were to compete against USC, Stanford, Michigan State, Arizona, Arizona State and Washington, the Cougars would have to move from the sleek, extra-mobile, spread blockers Robert Anae tried to use in his days at Texas Tech, to big, strong, long, powerful bodies that can both scale and take.

And so does the line of defense.

In the past two seasons, Sitake got more of that on BYU lines. But he knew the work was in progress, standards needed to be set, players challenged, the weak got strong. He knew his great body players needed to build a foundation from the legs and core to the arms and chest.

This spring will be no different.

Ever since the BYU team left the Boca Raton Bowl with a dominant performance in the 2020 Finals, strength and conditioning workers have been pushing, summing up, setting goals and testing.

And that gets to the point in the Sitakes preamble to the spring exercise that may have been lost in all the QB chatter we heard on Friday as the media clamored for the latest news on who will challenge to replace Wilson.

He knows he will need a strong physical run game to keep that replacement under pressure, that he will take time, grow in confidence with blockers and protections. He knows if he can adjust his defense without Tonga on the front line, he will need impact players who can take the weight, break down protection and make plays while clearing lanes for linebackers to finish things off.

Sitake made several references to tests that had taken place with players leading up to the opening session on Monday.

These tests are a measurement system to tell staff how close the strength program is on track to meet both baseline performance and the best lifting capabilities. In addition, measurable agility, speed, flexibility and reaction times.

Our approach to the weight room is a little different this spring. We tested last week and our tests were really good. We have changed our training regimen. I think some things were a bit more specialized. We know where to push and who to gain strength, Sitake said.

There are a few guys who are very strong and I don’t know how much stronger you can get them. You could look at their flexibility to maintain their stability in the sport. We have used a lot of sports science in our training.

If you read between the lines, Sitake is subtle about what adjustments its conditioning program makes to evolve from what has been done to something more. He converts basic power work with special work that linemen don’t have to do what defensive backs do, and so on.

That is of course a given. But these tweaks can always get more intense, more specialized, and more effective with research. It is evolution he has embraced.

Sitake said he is very excited about a group of Walkons who joined the program in January. I’ll just tell you, Sitake said in his introduction to the report. They are really, really good. They are big boys, and the numbers we got from our tests last week? I’m really excited to see them get out and compete. Those, along with returning players and those back from missions, have Sitake optimistic.

Sitake said the tests showed that players have achieved strength gains throughout the season, maintained that strength, and added to it over the past two months.

I feel much better where we are. We are not that far away, he said, after losing Christensen and Tonga and others.

The QB derby will be the main story for the next 15 days and the four contenders will be cut short until meaningful replays can be managed for the top two. The QB that starts moving the chains, throwing TDs, and playing consistently will separate itself even if no starter is called until fall. The players and coaches will know who that is.

So there are those sound bites, quotes about the competition and concentration and work between all four.

But the real deal for the 2021 Cougars will be in the trenches and how physically the big boys apply their craftsmanship.

Look for that.