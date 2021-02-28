Special teams playing wears No. 3 Minnechaug boys hockey to 4-1 win over No. 2 West Springfield on senior night (photos)

WEST SPRINGFIELD – On February 27, 2020, the fourth-seeded West Springfield boys’ hockey team eliminated No. 1 seed Minnechaug in the semi-finals of Western Massachusetts Division III.

Earlier this season, the Terriers beat the then No. 1 Falcons 3-1 to hand Minnechaug his first loss of the year.

Fast forward to Saturday night at the Olympia Ice Arena, and the Falcons finally demanded revenge.

Led by a dominant special teams show with a perfect penalty kill and a few power-play goals, No. 3 Minnechaug No. 2 West Springfield 4-1 in the season finale for both teams.

Despite being hit with eight penalties at the end of the first period, including two different 5v3 instances and a five-minute major, the Falcons held their own. They remained aggressive to keep the Terriers power play unit off the grid.

The referees said it was a tight game; Ill leave it at that, said Minnechaug head coach Kyle Bousquet. Our murder tonight was unbelievable; Frankly, it spurred our transgression.

I think we outsmarted them when we were on that stretch with the 5-on-3, and the kids were just buzzing, he added. It was great to kill those punishments and continue the momentum afterward.

After his teams’ triumph of the season, Bousquet made sure to praise the opponent’s head coach Rick Williams by calling him a class act and giving him credit for having done a great job with the program.

While the Falcons kept their perfect penalty kill alive, Bousquet acknowledged the confidence it gives the rest of the team, especially after the five-minute offense passed.

It allows you to play a bit more aggressively, Bousquet said. More penalties are being generated and I think we generally did a good job of staying out of the box, but knowing that you can rely on the kill and actually turn it into a foul is always a plus.

Minnechaug’s penalty kill units play translated to the time they were one man ahead, as the Falcons scored on their first two power-play chances of the game. Twelve seconds after the first man advantage, Minnechaug senior Dom Terzi received a cross-ice pass from David Noel and fired a wrist shot past West Springfield goalkeeper Kaden Navone to make it 1-0 with 9:19 left in the second half.

After a diverted goal from Gavin Weichselbaumer that doubled the lead for the Falcons by 7:37 in the center frame, Minnechaug went back to power play with 6:33 on the clock and needed just seven seconds for Jackson Duquette to rebound for the lead expandable to 3-0.

Terzi, who recorded his 100th career point on Feb. 18, admitted that Saturday’s victory was one of the most satisfying of his career with the Falcons.

Losing to (West Springfield) last year stayed with us and then lost earlier in the season. It’s just one of those things you have to come back to and get a win against these guys to finish it off, Terzi said.

That was probably the best game to end my high school career with, he added. Getting revenge on West Side for no playoffs, this was such a thing.

With just under six and a half minutes to go into the game, Connor Sousa, who missed a penalty shot in the second period, ended the shutout for the Terriers after throwing a puck at the net that took a deflection and passed Minnechaug demolished. goalkeeper Corby Marini cut Falcons’ lead to 3-1.

Sousas’ goal was negated less than a minute later by Minnechaugs Sam Raco, who created space with some slick stickwork before finally firing the puck past Navone for a fourth goal.

With very few bouts of sustained pressure for the West Springfield attack, Bousquet attributed the Falcons’ defensive success with a strategic change.

Our approach was a more aggressive front technique for almost most of the year, he said. We actually scaled that back tonight because they have a solid defense, and they try to trap you low and get the puck out pretty quickly.

We tried to hang some senior men there to give a little more support to our D, Bousquet continued. The mindset was not busy, busy, busy; it was to take advantage of their mistakes by filling in the gaps that appeared on the ice.

Seniors from both teams were honored before the game, while Bousquet stayed on the ice after the game to take photos with his senior class.

Despite an unorthodox last year, Bousquet had a lot of credit for his players, including Terzi, who played their last game with Minnechaug.

The seniors, to be able to go out with such a win and not have playoffs, are huge, Bousquet said. It’s great for them, and all our seniors who could dress finished the game on the ice, which was great.

I’m happy for those guys as they’ve been part of the program for four years, he added. I’m sad to see them go for sure, I wish them all the best and look forward to next season.

Terzi, who brought up the fact that his very first high school goal fell against the Terriers, recalled his time with the Falcons and the bittersweet feeling that arose this year.

Obviously, no playoffs aren’t what I wanted to hear because this year was the year we could win this, like the most confident I’ve ever been, he said.

I will definitely miss the atmosphere, Terzi added. This has always been an excited team, we’ve done really well together, and everyone has everyone back.