Letang Reheat | NHL.com

Another game, another two-goal performance Kris Letang
He ended his three-point night by scoring the winner of extra time to give the Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders at Nassau Coliseum on Saturday.
“He is a world-class player,” Bryan Rust said of the 33-year-old defender. “Every time he gets on the ice he plays huge minutes for us. He plays in all situations, he does so many things. I think I’ll see him score two big goals again tonight, I think it’s just his leadership and shows his character, and how when the team needs him, he just goes one step further. ”
Letang went without a goal for his first 14 appearances of the season before scoring twice to lead the Penguins past the Islanders, 3-2, in Sidney Crosbyis 1000th NHL game last Saturday.
Letang has since embarked on a four-game point streak – accumulating four goals, three assists and seven points over that stretch. When I asked him what’s working for him right now, Letang said he hasn’t changed much in his approach.
“I think for defenders sometimes, that’s the way it is, you know?” Letang said. “You keep shooting and sometimes you get rewarded at some point. But I don’t think anything really changed, neither on the power play, nor on 5v5. Just try to open up.
“I know we have a lot of forwards who can create offense and get us the puck in good situations. So that’s what I tried to do again tonight, and I was able to finish it.”
Video: Letang speaks to the media
But that’s not true all the way That’s true, because Letang really spent a lot of time after training shooting from different places where he often is during games.
“I was working on that to make sure I didn’t stick to the handle too much,” Letang said. “Trying to get the puck fast and almost shoot it the moment I catch it, I was just doing releases from different parts of the ice that I often get into. So it was just trying to stay sharp and get it. make sure I have a quick release and the keeper still moves when I shoot it. “
That’s exactly what Letang did with his first goal of the game, which came early in the second period. After Kasperi Kapanen worked the puck behind the net, eventually finding Letang in the right circle, tearing it before the islanders, just less Semyon Varlamov, could settle.
Video: PIT @ NYI: Letang scores 26 seconds after Crosby’s goal
The goal came 26 seconds after Letang set up Crosby for a power play count, which was exactly how much time was left in overtime when the blueliner found the back of the net for the second time to give the Penguins two massive runs. He essentially went from coast to coast during the stretch, which started when he picked up the puck from his own side and pushed it on the planks to Crosby under pressure.
Crosby quickly handed it back to him and Letang walked onto the ice. He won the zone, skated into the slot and made a shot that fooled Varlamov.
“I came in with a lot of speed and I didn’t feel like I had too much support,” Letang said. “I didn’t want to show up or try to go 1-on-1 so I tried to put it on and luckily it hit the defender’s stick and dripped a little into the net.”
Video: PIT @ NYI: Letang scores OT winner for second of match
Letang ended up playing a team-high 25:06 because the team relied on him, like night in and night out, to skate in all situations.
“He’s such an important player for us,” said head coach Mike Sullivan. “He has the ability to make an impact. The winning goal is an example of what he can do. He skates so well. He defends hard. But he’s a good player on both sides of the puck. I think that’s just the case. speaks to the legacy he has built here and how important he is to this team. ”
