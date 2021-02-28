Southern experiences highs and lows of football during a pandemic | Southern

Southern’s 24-21 win against Alabama State in Friday’s spring opener had a strange feeling.
There were thrilling runs, passes, defensive plays, momentum shifts, and two all-important kicks that had opposite results, both in Southern’s favor.
It lacked a sense of atmosphere, college football pageantry, music, noise, and fans. For those who think those aren’t important factors, Jaguars coach Dawson Odums is here to set the record straight.
This is tough, no ifs and buts, Odums said of trying to play college football in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. I don’t wish this on anyone. When you start playing there will be ups and downs. Our band was not there, there weren’t many fans. In the fourth quarter we picked up our own energy. You have to find a way to do that and I thought our boys found a way.
Start with the fact that Southerns game was the only one of the five on the original SWAC slate for this weekend to be played and Odum’s point on the difficulty is well taken. Three of them were postponed and one was canceled due to pandemic protocol issues.
Southern came up with the win despite three fumbles, a bad snap that gave the Hornets one last run and got the wrong end of a repeat review that seemed to take away a touchdown. But the Jaguars persist because of what Odums likes to call team culture.
After his fumble set up the Hornets go-ahead touchdown, quarterback Ladarius Skelton came back with a perfectly executed run fake to set up a wide open tight end Gregory Perkins on a 59-yard touchdown pass to take the game. later on.
Skelton had one of his typical games, 10 out of 22 passing for 135 yards and 72 yards rushing and a TD on 10 carries. He’d had another rushing TD that finished the game by 3:04, but it was nullified by a holding penalty.
The Jaguars’ line of attack sometimes struggled. Southern was unable to take points despite having a first and a goal on the ASU 2 yard line on their first possession, and had to settle for the winning field goal after a run that started on the Hornets 25.
The defense produced five sacks, four by Jordan Lewis, who had a total of eleven tackles, and 1.5 by Jalen Ivy as freshman Ryan Nettles of the Jaguars all night with help from the secondary. Star wide receiver Michael Jefferson had five catches for 47 yards, but he had no big plays.
The defense also produced the first points on Chase Fosters pick six, one of two ASU turnovers among the games’ first six snaps. But the defense also paused in the second and third quarters, struggling to stop 170-pound backs Ezra Gray and Jacory Merritt. Minus the bag yardage, Southern allowed nearly 4 yards per hasty games.
Cesare Barajas had an average speed of 45.8 meters per kick and had knocked down two in ASU 10, one of which resulted in a fumble by Shamar Zaragoza. The botched snap on a field goal ruined what may have been a perfect night for special teams.
Looked pretty much the same in the running game, we missed some opportunities in the passing game, Odums said. The defense got off to a quick start and suddenly made their (Alabama State) offense several times. Special teams did pretty well until the last snap.
We can watch the movie and find something good and also correct the bad. From week 1 to 2 it gets a lot better. We have to get better. We haven’t played our best football. This is probably one of the hardest games we’ve ever had to prepare for. It feels good to win.
