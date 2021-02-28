Table tennis sensation Anna Hursey, 14, will help US President Joe Biden fight climate crisis, Sports News





Table tennis sensation Anna Hursey is creating a furore for her environmental advocacy with the 14-year-old looking to help US President Joe Biden tackle the climate crisis. Hursey is all set to talk to Deputy Head of Mission Yael Lempert to discuss attending “Earth Day” on April 22, while also discussing the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland later in 2021 . As Hursey’s passion for climate change has caught the attention of many, the US Embassy had contacted her parents earlier this year and invited the young table tennis sensation to partner with US President Biden in his mission to combat the climate crisis. “I was just home, my parents just got a call and I was like, what is this about? And they told me, but I was really excited,” Hursey told CNN Sport. Biden had signed an executive order, starting the 30-day process for the US to rejoin the Paris Agreement, an international agreement to limit global warming, just after he was sworn in on January 20. The US in particular had terminated the agreement in 2020. READ ALSO: Argentines bring legend Diego Maradona back to life with mosaics “I am so proud that President Biden can continue the great strides that President Obama has made with the Paris Agreement,” said Hursey. “I love President Biden, he clearly cares about people, not only for the US but also for the world. [His] new climate change agenda is very bold. It’s incredible to have zero emissions in America by 2050. ” At the age of 11, Hursey became the youngest ever to compete in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, but his goal is to win an Olympic medal. However, in addition to winning the coveted gold medal, Hursey’s ambitions are also focused on other aspects of the world. “It means so much. I really want to medal in the Olympics,” she said. “That would mean the world.” ALSO READ: Golf star Tiger Woods transferred to Los Angeles hospital for further treatment “I think there are many things happening in the world, such as earthquakes and hurricanes, and not everyone takes note of this. I think everyone should definitely pay more attention to it and act on it,” she added. “I think athletes have an influence and that a lot of people play sports and watch and climate change is about caring for your family and friends. Everyone is dealing with climate change and sports can certainly influence change. “I would really just like to use my voice to tell people about climate change and hopefully they will notice and act on it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos