James Harden sings about Luka Doncic





Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has inspired comparisons to legends like Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in less than two seasons in his NBA career. Among the active superstars, Doncic’s play is perhaps most like that of perennial MVP candidate James Harden, who on Saturday night acknowledged that he deems those comparisons legitimate. “There are some similarities,” Harden said after the Mavs ‘115-98 road victory broke the Brooklyn Nets’ eight-game winning streak. “He never lets anyone speed him up, and he gets what he wants. That’s rare for a boy at a young age. I think he’s 21 years old. And to be able to dictate the game and control the game like he does, all know he has a very, very bright future. “The Mavs have a special one.” Harden’s comments were not necessarily a response to Saturday night’s game, in which he was the only All-Star available to the Nets with Kevin Durant (hamstring) and Kyrie Irving (injury maintenance) sidelined. “Whoever is in the line-up has to be better, and that starts with me,” said Harden, who had 29 points and six assists, but was kept to only four points after half time. Doncic had 27 points on 11-of-21 shots, six rebounds and seven assists in the win, an impressive but routine performance for a player averaging 28.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game. Nevertheless, Doncic was flattered to hear of Harden’s praise. “It’s something you can’t even describe when someone like that says something about you,” said Doncic, who had previously talked about studying Harden, in particular his step-back and ability to make mistakes. “It’s just great. I really appreciate it. I look at him. He’s an incredible player and just very special.” It was Dallas’ seventh win in the past nine games as the 16-16 Mavs climbed back to .500. A major factor in the revival of the Mavs was that several players recovered from COVID-19 and got their rhythm back. Starters Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Richardson and reserve Dwight Powell all missed extended stretches due to the coronavirus, and backup point guard Jalen Brunson also missed several games due to health and safety protocols, despite never testing positive. The other big development during the turnaround in Dallas may have been the best part of Doncic’s spectacular young NBA career. Doncic, who turns 22 on Sunday, has averaged 31.6 points in the past nine games, 51.6% from the floor and 46.1% from the 3-point range. He has had the three highest-grossing regular season performances of his career – 46, 44 and 42 points – during the period and also averaged 7.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists, carrying the Mavs, much like Harden the Houston Rockets for eight years long did. before being traded to Brooklyn this season. “Harden has found himself in a situation in recent years where the offense really revolved around him,” said Mavs coach Rick Carlisle. “Our team is doing the same around Luka, but our style is a bit different from Houston and Brooklyn. Both guys are generation players. There’s no question about it.”

