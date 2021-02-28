NORMAL, Ill. (USD) The South Dakota defense forced seven turnovers and Carson Camp and the Coyote offense cashed them for an upset 27-20 of Illinois State’s seventh-ranked Saturday at Hancock Stadium in the season opener for both teams.

It was the program’s sixth win against a top-10 team in the past six seasons and South Dakota’s first win in Normal in five tries. The Coyotes have won four consecutive MVFC openers, and three of them hit the road.

Camp, a true freshman who played his high school prom less than two miles from Hancock Stadium, passed for 221 yards, ran for 20, and accounted for all three Coyote touchdowns. He became the first true freshman quarterback since 1999 to start a game for USD and the first to start a season opener in history.

Security in South Dakota Elijah Reed sealed the win by intercepting Redbird quarterback Bryce Jefferson in the end zone in the last minute. It was the fourth interception thrown by Jefferson, and the Coyotes forced him to lose two fumbles as well.

Illinois State used big plays in the passing game to help take a 17-0 lead six minutes into the second quarter. The South Dakota attack immediately returned the ball before chaos ensued. USD defensive equipment DeValon Whitcomb got a bag of Jefferson and Jacob Matthew restored for the Coyotes in Redbird area. It was the first of five consecutive turnovers that South Dakota forced, and it turned the script completely.

After the fumble, Mason Lorber got South Dakota on the board with a field goal of 34 yards. Less than two minutes later, Camp threw his first collegiate touchdown, a 23-yard hit Caleb Vander Esch that made it 17-10 with 2:21 over before halftime.

Illinois State could have chosen to take that lead at half time, but Jefferson put it in the air and Myles Harden made him pay. It was the first of two interceptions in the game for Harden, a true freshman cornerback from Miami Gardens, Florida, who earned the opening day start.

Four plays later, Camp scrambled out of the pocket and got a downfield block from running back Travis Theis near the end zone, and scored on a 15 yard scramble. The extra point balanced the game on 17-17 just before half-time.

Micah Roane kept sales in the second half. After USD drove the field and got stopped on a 4th-and-2 bet, Roane crawled out of Jefferson on a scramble and Whitcomb was there to recover at the Redbird 27. That led to a 5-yard touchdown throw from Camp to Carter Bell at the pylon on a three-game touchdown drive that put USD 24-17 ahead.

USD security Isaiah McDaniels , who forced a fumble for the Coyotes’ first touchdown of the second quarter, Jefferson singled out to make it five straight Illinois State turnovers. That time, the Redbird defense held up, but South Dakota maintained its 24-17 lead at the start of the fourth quarter.

The two teams exchanged field goals to start the final frame. Lorber was good from 31 yards to take the lead to 27-17 before Aiden Bresnahan broke through a 25-year-old who made it 27-20 with exactly 10 minutes to play.

Harden’s second interception ended an push from the state of Illinois to keep the lead Jake Richardson almost single-handedly brought the next Redbird disc to a halt. He broke a second downpass by beating a blocker and hitting Jefferson from behind, then fired Jefferson in third place to force a punt.

The South Dakota attack had a chance to pace it to a 3rd-and-2 games, but Illinois State stopped a flight and Brady Schutt was forced to kick. A 54-year-old linked to a block in the back forced the Redbirds to start from their own 15 with 1:34 over.

Jefferson led Illinois State to $ 17 to force a Coyote timeout. Jefferson hit Reed in the end-zone numbers for ISU’s seventh revenue.

Illinois State surpassed $ 447-300, but the 7-1 sales advantage was the difference. Camp completed 20 out of 35 passes for his 221. Bell caught four passes for a career-high 64 yards and landed his second collegiate touchdown pass. Kai Henry ran 16 times for only 35 meters and Theis ran 10 times for 34 meters.

Jefferson, who started all three playoff games for Illinois state last season to help the Redbirds reach the quarter-finals, was 15-of-33 through the air for 280 yards. He completed three passes over 50 yards, two of which were caught by Austin Nagel, who caught five passes for 132 yards. Pha’leak Brown carried 17 times for 86 yards.

South Dakota stays on the road for a Thursday night game at Valley Newcomer and No. 14 North Dakota. The Hawks upset from third place in South Dakota State on Saturday 28-17 to get 2-0 and will move up in the polls leading up to Thursday’s kick.