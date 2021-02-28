I am disappointed with the ongoing cricket fiasco, says the former president





FORMER President Donald Ramotar has expressed disappointment at the long delay with which the management of cricket at the local level has become definitive.

The cricket fiasco hit another roadblock last Friday after a decision was made by cricket ombudsman attorney Kamal Ramkarran to halt the highly anticipated Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) election. Elections were scheduled for Umana Yana, Kingston, but the Ombudsman decided against the election process, a clear violation of the Cricket Administration Act, after he had called fairness in the wake of a number of contentious issues raised by the Essequibo Cricket Board (ECB) had been raised. . I am disappointed that a great deal of effort has been made during my tenure to bring cricket management to a healthy and acceptable basis. I am really disappointed that we will still continue to tag. Our efforts remain frustrating, democratic and otherwise, the former head of state thought. Ramotar, who was one term president, was the driving force behind the legalization of the Cricket Administration Bill, which aims to provide local legal administrative guidelines for cricket.

The former president, who was the only sitting president to win the presidency and has no majority representation in the national parliament, further reiterated that the bill brings only transparency, accountability and good governance to Guyana’s administration of cricket and to the address the plethora of allegations of falsified and fraudulent elections, financial irregularities and lack of accountability in relation to the cricket administration, including due to the lack of legal personality in its structure. This bill in no way permits or permits, directly or indirectly, the involvement of governments in the management of cricket in Guyana, except and except in a single instance where the minister is assigned a position when the law enters into force. After this initiating act, the role of ministers disappears.

The bill was passed by Ramotar in May 2014, but was subsequently found so offensive by the GCB, which subsequently rejected the legislation and went to the Court of Appeals to suspend the law in 2014 and 2018. However, a motion has been filed through the (current) Attorney General to restore the Cricket Administration Act to its original state. That motion was subsequently made possible and the law was fully enforced last September. The Cricket Ombudsman, appointed by Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jr, after consultation with Cricket West Indies (CWI) i, has two functions: checking the register of clubs and exercising the functions of Returning Officer for the first election of membership. of the Guyana Cricket Board. Meanwhile, attorney Arudrunauth Gossai was amazed at the turn of events on Friday, stating that he and the Ombudsman had successfully fought an interim order to stop the Guyana Cricket Board elections on Thursday. Now the law is clear; the minister sets a date for the first election, which the minister did, and so in my mind anyone who changes that election (date) must be the person who set it. And so in the absence of the minister who led the Ombudsman that the elections will not be held today, the Ombudsman was required by law to hold the elections, Gossai thought.

The dignity that has been lacking at the administrative level of cricket locally for over a decade now seems never to end. The highly controversial administrative battle will continue with a group of dictators who have abused the justice system just to retain power. No legitimate SCI election has been held since 2012.

