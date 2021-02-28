Gardner-Webb Football Storms Back To Beat # 24 Elon, 42-20, Saturday afternoon

Next game: Presbyterian 3/6/2021 | 1:00 pm

BOILING SPRINGS Gardner-Webb stormed back from trailing 17-0 to beat No. 24 Elon, 42-20, to win head coach Very lamb ‘s collegiate debut on Saturday afternoon at Spangler Stadium.

The Runnin ‘Bulldogs (1-0) technically played in front of a sold-out venue of 2,700 people with a capacity at Spangler Stadium limited to 30 percent in the spring opener. The home crowd enjoyed a tough rally from the home team, which outsmarted the Phoenix (1-1) 35-0 after the break and drove away.

“This was a win on the schedule,” said Lamb. “I think we were too excited to start the game. I had to calm them down a bit. They are a good team and jumped on us in the first quarter, but our defense kept us in the game. we together and I think once we got it down to one score, the momentum kept building in our favor. ”

Quarterback Carlton Aiken showed poise and toughness, overcame three first-half interceptions two on tipped balls to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 23 yard run with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

Devron Harper then another electric play followed and took a short kick 41 yards for a touchdown that his second special teams scored in two seasons. Narii Gaither then closed the door with touchdown runs of two and 18 yards in the fourth quarter when Gardner-Webb went to the ground to clear the game.

Gaither ran for 111 yards and two scores 19 times in his first career start and got Gardner-Webb’s offense into gear with a tough game late in the first half. Aiken ran 59 yards on 11 carriers and also scored twice on the ground. The Pace (NY) University transfer also completed 21 of the 30 passes for 167 yards.

Izaiah Gathings Picked up where he left off in 2019, with 10 passes for 126 meters, his fifth consecutive double digit race and at least 100 meters through the air.

Gardner-Webb finished the day with an all-out attack of 369 meters despite the slow start, hitting 202 meters with a rush on 41 carriers. The Runnin ‘Bulldogs were 8 of 14 in third place, scoring four touchdowns in four red zone trips.

Gardner-Webb was also only penalized once for five meters.

As impressive as the coordinator ‘Dogs were in violation’ Josh Reardon The defense kept the home team early in the game and pushed the Phoenix for the win in the second half.

Gardner-Webb allowed just 99 yards to the ground after 34 tries, fired two different Elon quarterbacks four times and forced a few turnovers in addition to throwing a shutout in the second half. The GWU defense also had 10 tackles for loss and five quarterback rush.

Most impressive was the acclaimed freshman Ty French , who works his way to 12 total tackles (five solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 1.5 sack, and two quarterback rush. Janathian Turner added seven hits, Dameon Williams and freshmen William McRainey each had six stops and Shai Thomas had five hits, a half sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.

Honus Wagner and Kendall Bailey were also bagged on Saturday afternoon. While Elon was late and had less than a minute to play, Cam McCutcheon got a pass in the end zone to keep the shutout in the second half. Go’Marcus Freeman had a fumble for the Runnin ‘Bulldogs from his finishing spot.

Harper, a preseason All-Big South squad last fall in four different positions, finished Saturday with 138 universal yards 124 in the kick return game. He also caught six passes for 14 yards.

Elon got out early and drove 67 yards on 10 plays to rise 7-0 on his second possession. A 25-yard field goal from Skyler Davis covered a scoring run after Gardner-Webb’s first interception, and Bryson Daughtry scored from 12 yards after second pick for a 17-0 lead.

Wanting to bring the Runnin ‘Bulldogs back into battle, Aiken scrambled and stormed his way in a yard away to overcome a 57-yard scoring drive that cut Elon’s lead to 17-7 and killed Gardner-Webb. gave.

Davis hit on another field goal with 16 seconds to play before half time for a 20-7 lead at half time.

Quarterback Joey Baughman led the Phoenix ground game by 47 yards on 10 carriers, but was fired once. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 130 meters before leaving the game with an injury. True freshman JR Martin came into the fray, but was fired for a 10-yard loss on his first drop-back and was down twice more in the fourth quarter.

Tight end Donovan Williams made six passes over a distance of 65 meters to lead the receiving corps.

Omar Rogers led the Elon defense with 10 tackles. Torrence Williams and McAllister Ingram teamed up on a sack, and the Phoenix managed to get eight tackles behind the scrimmage. Rogers added a 56-yard interception return. Jalen Green and Dylan Tucker had the other two interceptions.