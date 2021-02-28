Andrei Vasilevsky’s latest shutout lifts Lightning above Stars

Andrei Vasilevskiy produced his second consecutive shutout by stopping 20 shots when the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the visiting Dallas Stars 5-0 in the first meeting between last season’s Stanley Cup finalists.

Vasilevskiy, who blanked Carolina on Wednesday, registered the 23rd career shutout and saved all 45 shots in the two whitewashings.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each produced a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat, Pat Maroon and Brayden Point scored. Tyler Johnson and Mikhail Sergachev each took on two helpers for the Lightning, who won their fourth straight run.

Going 2-for-2 on the power play and also counting short-handed, Tampa Bay completely dominated the special teams play to improve at home to 9-1-0 and finish February with a 10-3-0 ‘record’.

Blues 7, Sharks 6

Marco Scandella scored twice when St. Louis survived San Jose and broke a three-game streak, while the hosts lost in seven games for the fifth time.

Ryan O’Reilly, Mackenzie MacEachern, Zach Sanford, Brayden Schenn and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues. Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington conceded four goals on 19 shots. Ville Husso replaced him and made 19 saves to take the win.

Timo Meier and Evander Kane scored twice for the Sharks. Kevin Labanc and Logan Couture also scored, and Devan Dubnyk made 24 saves.

Hurricanes 4, Panthers 3 (SO)

Martin Necas’ goal in the fourth round of a shootout led Carolina past host Florida in Sunrise, Florida.

Florida-based Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves from extra time and had two more in the shootout before Necas hit him between the pads. Vincent Trocheck and Dougie Hamilton also scored for Carolina in the shootout, and Alexander Barkov and Patric Hornqvist thought it was just ahead of the Panthers. James Reimer made 28 saves for Florida.

Trocheck, Jake Bean and Warren Foegele scored for Carolina in regulation, and Hornqvist, Jonathan Huberdeau and Frank Vatrano scored for the Panthers.

Penguins 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

Kris Letang’s second goal of the game came with 26 seconds of overtime, giving Pittsburgh victory over New York.

Letang, of the rush, used New York’s JG Pageau as a screen and his shot from the slot sailed past goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov’s blocker for the winner. Letang also assisted for a three-point night for the Penguins.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jared McCann also scored for Pittsburgh. Goalkeeper Tristan Jarry stopped 24 of the Islanders’ 27 shots in his seventh start in a row. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Mathew Barzal and Josh Bailey also scored for New York, which is 6-0-2 at home.

Golden Knights 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

William Karlsson scored a few goals – including the game winner 3:23 in extra time – and Vegas beat host Anaheim.

Alex Pietrangelo added a goal and an assist as Vegas recovered from a slow start after not playing since finishing a four-game streak against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves.

Rickard Rakell had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, Adam Henrique added a goal and Cam Fowler had an assist in his 700th career game. Kevin Shattenkirk, in his freshman year with the Ducks, also played in his 700th career game. John Gibson held 24 saves for the Ducks.

Flyers 3, Sabers 0

Sean Couturier scored a goal and an assist and Brian Elliott made 23 saves when a visit to Philadelphia scored a win over Buffalo.

Defender Shayne Gostisbehere and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers, who have won two consecutive games for the first time since a four-game run from January 26-31.

Recovering from a recent collective fight with COVID-19, Philadelphia benefited from a shoddy defense by the Sabers, who are trapped in a 0-4-1 home slide.

Capitals 5, Devils 2

Garnet Hathaway scored 3:36 after face-off to start an initial three-goal period by visiting Washington, which then defeated New Jersey in Newark, NJ

Daniel Sprong and Lars Eller later scored in the first while Jakub Vrana and Nic Dowd scored in the third for the Capitals, who won five of the seven (5-1-1). Goalkeeper Vitek Vanecek made 22 saves.

Nico Hischier scored in the first period and Pavel Zacha scored in the second for the Devils, who lost four of the five. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves.

Wild 4, Kings 3 (OT)

Matt Dumba scored 0.3 seconds behind to take Minnesota to a victory against Los Angeles in Minneapolis.

Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Nico Sturm also scored, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 25 saves for Minnesota, which won six in a row.

Adrian Kempe and Drew Doughty each had a goal and an assist, Austin Wagner also scored, and Cal Petersen made 38 saves for the Kings, who lost back-to-back games in Minnesota after a six-game winning streak.

Predators 2, Blue Jackets 1

Defender Mattias Ekholm returned to the lineup and had the first game with two goals of his career as host Nashville defeated Columbus.

Juuse Saros made 29 saves, as the Predators won for the third time in their past four games. They will try to beat the two-game series with Columbus when the teams meet again on Sunday afternoon at the Bridgestone Arena.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Blue Jackets, who have lost six of the past seven games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 31 of the 33 shots.

Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 0

Jack Campbell stopped 30 shots for his first shutout of the season and Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to lead a visit to Toronto to a shutout win over Edmonton.

It was only the third career shutout in 59 career starts for Campbell, who played for the first time in a month plus after a leg injury in a win in Calgary on January 24. William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored goals for Toronto, which extended the North Division’s lead to six points over the Oilers with the victory.

Mike Smith had 25 saves in his first loss in seven starts for Edmonton this season. The loss marked a five-game winning streak for the Oilers, who lost only a third time in their last 14 games.

Avalanche 6, Coyotes 2

Joonas Donskoi had a goal and an assist, Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog also scored when Colorado defeated Arizona in Glendale, Ariz.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots, Tyson Jost, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Jacob MacDonald also had goals, and Mikko Rantanan, Andre Burakovsky and Samuel Girard each had two assists for the Avalanche.

Clayton Keller and Ilya Lyubushkin scored goals, and Antti Raanta had 35 saves for Arizona, losing to Colorado on consecutive nights.

Flames 6, Senators 3

Mikael Backlund collected one goal and two assists, while linemates Andrew Mangiapane and Matthew Tkachuk each scored one goal and one assist to lead the Calgary visit to a win over Ottawa.

Goalkeeper David Rittich made 31 saves for the Flames, who also got a duel with two assist from Johnny Gaudreau.

Drake Batherson scored in his fifth straight game – one short of the franchise record – with the first of his team’s three power play goals.

Red Wings 5, Blackhawks 3

Evgeny Svechnikov had a goal and an assist in his season debut, and Detroit held on for a win over host Chicago.

Svechnikov poked a loose puck for his third career goal and his first since March 29, 2018. The older brother of Carolina star Andrei Svechnikov helped Detroit to its third win in the last four games.

Bobby Ryan, Darren Helm, Christian Djoos and Frans Nielsen also scored for the Red Wings, who have won back-to-back matches. Detroit defeated Chicago for the first time in five games this season.

Jets 2, Canadians 1 (OT)

Paul Stastny scored 36 seconds after extra time and Connor Hellebuyck turned 40 shots to send Winnipeg past a visit to Montreal.

Nikolaj Ehlers of the Jets and Nick Suzuki of the Canadiens exchanged goals in the second period, and Jake Allen stopped 19 of the 21 shots for the Canadiens.

Mark Scheifele of the Jets was taken off the scoresheet for the first time in nearly a month. During his 11-game point streak, he collected eight goals and 10 assists.

