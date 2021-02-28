Champions ‘stop operating’ because money problems play Chinese football





Shanghai (AFP) Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC has “ceased operations,” the club said on Sunday, underlining the financial troubles that are rioting football in the country. Jiangsu, which first won the national title just three months ago, is owned by the Suning conglomerate, which also owns the Italian giants Inter Milan. Jiangsu’s demise, known until recently as Jiangsu Suning, could be followed in the coming days by the shutdown of fellow CSL side Tianjin Teda. Chinese football has gained a reputation in recent years for its lavish spending on foreign players and coaches as the country aspired to become a world leader in the sport. Jiangsu brought in ex-England coach Fabio Capello and signed Brazilians Alex Teixeira and Ramires for € 50m and € 28m respectively. In the summer of 2019, they got close to signing Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale. But even before the coronavirus pandemic, money in Chinese football started to dry up. “Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honor, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we regret to make an announcement,” Jiangsu FC said in a statement. “From today, Jiangsu Football Club will stop operating its teams.” The club from the eastern city of Nanjing blamed an “overlap of several uncontrollable elements”. “Over the past six months the club has been looking around to seek a takeover, trying with the utmost sincerity to transfer the club’s equity without giving up a single chance to pass the club on.” , he said. Amid reports of financial troubles, Sunings Chairman Zhang Jindong hinted at a pivot of sports earlier this month, in comments that have not gone unnoticed in Italy, where Inter is battling rivals AC Milan for the Serie A title. “We will resolutely focus on retail and will without hesitation close down and reduce our activities that are not relevant to retail,” he said. 2021 AFP

