AITA asks age fraud suspects to complete TW3 tests prior to Nationals | Tennis News





NEW DELHI: In an effort to prevent the over-aged players from competing in the upcoming national championships, the National Tennis Federation has begun examining the defendants’ documents and also asking them to take a TW3 test for age verification.

A group of parents had recently approached the All India Tennis Association (AITA) with a request to prevent over-aged players from participating in lower age groups.

The AITA then requested the names of the suspects from the complainants and has now sent emails to them.

“We do not allow older players to participate in lower age groups. We have already sent an email to four players in the Under-12 category. We have requested documents from them and also asked to undergo a TW3 test,” said AITA- General Secretary Anil Dhupar told PTI.

“We are drafting rules to end this mess, but unfortunately the executive committee meeting to be held in New Delhi today has been canceled due to new travel conditions.

“But we will do it when we next meet. It will be in 10-15 days. Each state will have a designated lab where the TW3 test will be performed. It will certainly be done,” he said.

It has been learned that the suspected players are from Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

Not only did a group of parents meet with AITA officials in Delhi, but many of them wrote emails to Dhupar in recent days to take action.

The 2020 Nationals could not be held due to a coronavirus pandemic, so MSLTA, MPTA and HLTA are hosting the event next month.

Mumbai will host the Under-12 (March 8-14) and Under-16 competitions (May 2021), while the Under-14 (March 14-22) event will take place in Aurangabad.

Indore will host the Under-18 event from March 29. The men’s and women’s championships will be held in Gurugram from March 15th.

The TW3 method uses X-rays of the left hand and wrist to examine a person’s skeletal maturity to determine their bone age.

In wrist scans, age is estimated by looking at about 20 bones that were initially separated by cartilage, but gradually move closer together until they merge into the adult wrist.

One of the reasons for using left hand and wrist X-rays is that most people are right-handed, and therefore the risk of injury to the right hand is higher than the left.

