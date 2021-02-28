The women’s domestic season kicks off March 11 with a 50-over tournament





Indias’ domestic women’s cricket season kicks off March 11 with a tournament of 50 left, the BCCI has informed its affiliated units. A letter from BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has provided the details, including the full schedule of the matches. The Womens Senior One Day Trophy will be held at six locations in Surat, Rajkot, Jaipur, Indore, Chennai and Bengaluru. Each of the five elite groups has six teams each, while the plate group has seven. The teams will need to gather at their respective locations by March 4 and have three Covid-19 negative results after tests on March 4, 6 and 8 before entering the respective biobubbles. The teams are to gather in their respective host cities on March 4, 2021, and will undergo Covid-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with national regulatory authorities and the BCCI SOPs, Shah wrote in the letter. The top five elite group members will qualify directly for the knockouts, while the next three best-placed teams in terms of points earned join them. The last of these qualifying tournaments plays a pre-quarter final against the top of the record group to get into the last eight. The quarter-finals will be held on March 29 and the semi-finals on April 1. The final will be played on April 4. The locations for the knockouts will be announced later. Here is the full list of fixtures

