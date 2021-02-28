Ex-Notre Dame football star Louis Nix, 29, found dead after being reported missing





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Notre Dame and NFL footballer Louis Nix, who was reported missing earlier this week, was found dead Saturday, family members told two Jacksonville television stations. He was 29. Nix’s family reported him missing to the police on Wednesday. After several days of searching, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8 p.m. ET Saturday that Nix had been located, but did not report Nix’s condition. Action News Jax of CBS / Fox reported that Nix’s mother confirmed that Nix had passed away. WJXT TV-4 reported Nix’s death through another family member. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Nix was last seen on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET, leaving his father’s house in Jacksonville. Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly sent a tweet on Saturday morning asking the public to help find Nix. Nix was injured in a shooting in December while filling the tires of his car at a gas station near Jacksonville airport. He said on social media that he had been in hospital for 10 days and a bullet bounced off his sternum and ended up in his lung. Nix played at Raines High School in Jacksonville and played three seasons at Notre Dame before being called up to the third round by the Houston Texans in 2014. A defensive tackle, Nix never played a game for the Texans due to knee injuries and played in just four games in 2015 for the New York Giants. He also spent time on the exhibition teams with Washington and the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos