The Tivoli Lakes tennis director models life after Arthur Ashe

USTA Florida is celebrating Black History Month by spotlighting members of Florida’s massive tennis community.

Habtu Afework Belayneh won the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) 2018 humanitarian award for his commitment to giving back to players who are marginalized. He is the tennis director of Tivoli Lakes in Boynton Beach.

Not every humanitarian worker can establish or have a foundation that supports their good work, said Peggy Edwards, PTR’s director of communications. Not every humanitarian is visible during a disaster, like JJ Watt. Some live their lives every day as silent humanitarians. They do a good job with no expectations for praise or awards.

Arthur Ashe said: Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can. Afework does exactly that.

As the head coach and technical head coach of the Ethiopian Tennis Federation in 1984-93, Afework was able to start the summer camp for underprivileged children and year-round junior development programs, Edwards said. These programs introduced dozens of children to tennis, but Afework wanted them to get more. He started looking for broader possibilities.

Six to 12 of his players received a scholarship each year at the Van der Meer Tennis Academy and he helped players receive scholarships. His former students are now lawyers, vice presidents of the bank and another owns a 16-lane tennis court.

Here’s a question and answer with Habtu A. Belayneh:

Birthplace?Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Current residence?Boynton Beach, Florida

What is your current role (job), what do you do and how is it related to tennis?

Employed as tennis director for the Tivoli Lakes community. I am responsible for developing and promoting the tennis program for all age groups across the community.

How did you get into tennis?

My tennis journey started as a ball boy. I started practicing my tennis game after school and on weekends. My tennis skills improved in a short time and I started playing in youth tournaments.

What do you think is your greatest contribution to the sport?

The greatest contribution to tennis is to give back to the sport that has given me so much. One of my main efforts is to give back to players in the marginalized community. My efforts to make a difference were noticed and I was nominated for The Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) 2018 Humanitarian Aid Award and received the honor. Likewise, the largest Mens Tennis League here in Palm Beach County also awarded me a Humanitarian Award and a Pro of the Year Award for my many years of tennis service and dedication.

Does your family play tennis?

Yes, all my family members are tennis players, except my mom. I was introduced to the game with my direct and passed on to my two youngest brothers. My wife, our son and daughter also play tennis, what tennis has become is our main family sport.

Why is it important to celebrate Black History Month in general as well as in tennis?

The main reason we should all celebrate Black History Month is to recognize, understand, and continue to advocate for equality in every area of ​​our lives. In addition, celebrating Black History Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate icons such as the great Arthur Ashe. I love, respect and admire the late Arthur Ashe; it was a great honor to meet him in person and attend his presentation on tennis development, coaching skills and knowledge at the annual PTR International Symposium.

Why is it important to celebrate black history?

To honor the people who have made a difference and commemorate their successful achievements. I am delighted to continue the tradition by giving back to the community and those who need help and assistance.

How has Black’s history inspired you in tennis, or your life in general?

As Arthur said, start with where you are, use what you have and do what you can! This quote has been my life principle and inspiration that drives me to continue to help the disadvantaged and marginalized achieve their goals and make their dreams come true. Most importantly, I try to be a role model for my students to become caring citizens.

Recently, the conversation in many industries has been about racial equality, inclusion and what is being done to encourage it. How would you like these conversations to affect the tennis industry?

The tennis industry has a responsibility to promote, advocate and educate racial equality. The industry must make a concentrated effort to combat racism, anti-Semitism and gender discrimination in the workplace. In addition to promoting and advocating for equality, it is essential to put action behind words and get involved by sponsoring social, cultural and sporting events in the community. Finally, I hope these talks will lead to and provide equal opportunities for minorities and tools that will enhance their success in their work environment.

Why is it important not only to support and celebrate other cultures, but to be for everyone?

The great Maya Angelou once said: in diversity there is beauty and there is strength. Celebrating and involving everything empowers everyone. In essence, at the heart of inclusivity is a person’s inalienable right to pursue their hopes and dreams in a society free from systematic discrimination. Ultimately, I believe that we are all created equal and as such should be given equal opportunities. When we look back on history, there are moments that showed us the power of inclusivity in sports.