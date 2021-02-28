Dream Gap Tour marks triumphant return for the women’s hockey showcase





The Dream Gap tour returned with a panache on Saturday. After nearly 12 months of inactivity, the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association (PWPHA) showcase series began its sophomore year when Team Minnesota beat Team New Hampshire 5-2 in Somerset, NJ. The PWHPA was founded after the collapse of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League in 2019. While pandemic restrictions have kept players living north of the border out of the game, the PWPHA continues its Dream Gap Tour with two US-based teams for now. The action was mostly Canadian and American athletes, and the action increased in the second period after a slow opening frame. Hayley Scammura was the first to break the ice by shooting down the wing before pulling the puck back on her backhand to beat Minnesota goalkeeper Nicole Hensley and give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. VIEW | Minnesota New Hampshire inDream Gap Tour routes opener: Coyne’s goal ensured that Team Adidas won 5-1 against Team Women’s Sports Foundation on Saturday. 0:30 But with 20 seconds to go in the second, Savannah Harmon pulled Minnesota level with a wristband from the slot. Then the floodgates opened and Abby Roque, who had an assist on Harmon, led the attack. After feeding Winnipeg’s Ryleigh Houston to her second helper of the night, Roque would pick two herself. Her second, courtesy of a nearly impossible-to-stop pulse, confused New Hampshire goalkeeper Katie Burt as he sailed off the top shelf from a tight angle. Here’s another look at the @BudweiserCanada Goal of the game!@NYRangers #SDGT pic.twitter.com/1DJvNGYjt4 @PWHPA Minnesota fifth of the evening came courtesy of Kendall Coyne Schofield, before Gigi Marvin finally added New Hampshire’s second to close the score at 5-2. This year’s Dream Gap Tour features a unique scoring system; teams are awarded two points for a win, one for a win in overtime and a half point for an overtime or loss from shootout. Emphasis is also placed on hat-tricks, shorthanded goals, shutouts, and an extra point for teams scoring five or more goals in a match. Historical game ahead Saturday’s game was the first of two this weekend. Both teams will return on Sunday for the second half of their back-to-back series, except this time playing at Madison Square Garden, a historic first for women’s professional hockey and the goal of creating a viable women’s professional league. PWHPA players currently train from five hubs: Minnesota, New Hampshire, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. The next stop for the tour is Chicago, which will host competitions on March 6-7. The Toronto Maple Leafs have previously provided their support and plan to host a Dream Gap Tour stop once Canada’s COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. CBC Sports will live stream all Dream Gap Tour games that are not broadcast on TV by Sportsnet or the NHL Network.







