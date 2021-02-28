NUJ FRCN Chapel names table tennis court after Ortom’s assistant, Akase

The Chairman of Ogun State Farmers / Herders Peace-Building Committee, Hon. Kayode Oladele warned farmers in the border towns of Yewa on Saturday to stop farming until further notice.

The former member of the United States House of Representatives issued the warning during an on-site assessment of some of the areas affected during the recent shepherd attack in Yewa North LGA, Ogun state.

Oladele who was accompanied by the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning / Chair of the Palliative Sub-Committee, Mr Laolu Olabimtan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr Abdullahi, Secretary of the Commission, Mr Mudashiru, Chair of Yewa Local Government North, Mr. Bankole, other senior government officials and security agents, told people that his committee, which was set up by Governor Dapo Abiodun, has decided to do everything in its power to restore the security of all Yewa communities.

“We are happy to know that you have remained peaceful people who have refused to take the law even in the face of life threats.

“I assure you that the Ogun State government is conscientiously working out modalities that will prevent future invasion of the country by looters”.

When asked if the farmers are free to return to their individual farms, Hon Oladele argued that the people should wait a while for the government to strengthen maximum security around the porous border lines to avoid a recurrence.

However, Hon Oladele debunked reports that victims rejected palliative care offered by the state government.

“The truth is that all the victims accepted the palliative with joy, in fact they appreciated Governor Dapo Abiodun”.

On the trending report that the victims had fled to the neighboring Republic of Bnin, Oladele said, “In all sincerity, 99% of those who have fled to the Republic of Bnin are not Nigerians.

“To be fair, when I contacted YNLG Chairman Hon Bankole about a farmer who was murdered last week, I was informed that his people have moved to their home country, the Republic of Bnin.

So that Yewa people fled to the Republic of Bnin is absolutely not true.

The original settlers, Ketus, who are also Yewas, are still there. What they don’t do is they don’t go to the farm for fear of shepherding attacks.

“Even yesterday, when I went for an assessment, they asked me, can we go back to the farm?

‘I said don’t go now. We are working on this issue.

‘Be home together. When you go to your individual farm or village at this point, you are more susceptible. And we don’t want to register more victims “

Oladele went on to explain and clarify that “those who have no alternative are the ones we are working on to reintegrate.

“Those who have an alternative and have fled to where they think this is their ancestral place are free to stay there.

But for those who have nowhere else to go but Nigeria, it is the responsibility of the Nigerian government to take care of them.

“If, after we have restored peace and security to the affected areas, everyone who wants to return to Nigeria is welcome, but I will not go to the Republic of Bnin to argue that they should come back.

“The responsibility of the Government of Nigeria does not extend beyond the shores of Nigeria.

“We wouldn’t ask them to come back as the Benin government has accepted them as its people who have returned home.

“But if they decide to return to Nigeria, it is our duty to provide them with security and other necessary things,” said Oladele.