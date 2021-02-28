3 reasons why the Red Raiders beat Texas





The Texas Tech basketball team completed the regular-season sweep of Texas on Saturday, so let’s check the box score to see how the Red Raiders secured victory. There was once a time when beating the Longhorns was a rarity for the Texas Tech basketball program. Even the great Bob Knight only managed to beat UT twice in 15 tries with the Red Raiders. But taking a win in this series has now become almost commonplace during the Chris Beard era, and the Texas alum’s dominance over his alma mater continued on Saturday with a 68-59 win in Lubbock. It was the seventh time in eight games that Tech has eliminated the Horns under Beard’s leadership, and it gave Beard’s team a much-needed shock of positivity after they had not won a game since February 6. Mac McClung had 16 points and four other Red Raiders scored in double digits, as Tech led most of the second half after the game was 33 at the break. In fact, the home team managed to build a 13-point lead after the break, a lead that would be reduced to just a one-possession game, but which would remain intact for the final 7:35 PM of the game. “I thought it was a good game today,” Beard said after the game“Two teams that try very hard. Felt like the last day of February’s type game. From our perspective, for the first time in a while, we felt like we were playing pieces of Texas Tech basketball. We get the five guys offensive in double digits. We had another low turnover game today, had some bad timing turnovers, but for the most part, our boys took care of the basketball. Then our defense appeared in the second half when we needed it the most. “ In that second half, the Red Raiders kept Texas only 5-25 from the floor and 2-14 from the 3-point line. Besides, no Longhorn scored more than six points in the last 20 minutes of play. Meanwhile, Tech was able to take 11 of the 25 shots after halftime. But it was the free-throw line where Beard’s team sealed the win. By scoring 9-13 free throws in the last three minutes, Tech was able to hold off a Texas team that had swept a 14-run deficit to beat Kansas in their previous game. And the two most important free throws came from an unlikely source. With Tech ahead of 63-59 with 47 seconds to play, real freshman Chibuzo Agbo stepped calmly to the line and hit the line a few tries to cut the lead back to six points and give Tech much-needed breathing room . The win takes Tech to 15-8 overall and 7-7 in Big 12 play. It also led to a three-game loss for the Red Raiders who are now entering the final three games of the regular season and feeling much better about themselves than they did after dropping Monday’s game after extra time to Oklahoma State. So let’s go in and see how the Red Raiders managed to beat the Horns on Saturday. And we’ll start to appreciate the fantastic defensive work TTU did on the Texas guards.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos