Sports
Charlotte Edwards supports women’s cricket to keep growing and growing
Former England captain Charlotte Edwards still squeezes herself as she reflects on the steps taken to expand women’s cricket and enjoys the thought of what could be achieved over the next five years.
Edwards started her illustrious 20-year career in the amateur era, but she was one of the first recipients of a central contract in 2014 as part of the England and Wales Cricket Boards’ pledge to reinvest in the women’s game.
Chief executive Tom Harrison emphasized last September that the women’s game was fundamental to the future of the ECB and that was recently underlined when full-time domestic contracts were awarded to 41 female cricketers.
Edwards, who became the first female president of the Professional Cricketers Association on Thursday, hopes more are in the pipeline, as Southern Vipers’ head coach is adamant that the deals are already making an impact.
She told the PA news agency: Working day in and day out with the players, you can see the huge difference it has already made. In the six months that these girls have been on contracts, I have seen how much improvement they have made.
Hoped for more. In the next five years I’d love to see a full professional Southern Vipers team and every region in the country. That’s the next step for me for female domestic cricket.
The women’s game just keeps growing and growing, I have to pinch myself most days and figure out where it’s going? I think this is the biggest growth area in cricket: young girls out there in all sports.
We really see the benefits of that kind of investment and I think in the next three to five years, who knows where the game might go and how many young girls will be playing around the world and in this country?
While Edwards, who sent England to a World Cup double with limited overs in 2009, hailed the ECB’s continued efforts to showcase the women’s game, she fears some countries are starting to fall behind.
In addition to voicing concerns that some international teams have not played since the T20 World Cup last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Edwards pointed out that the one-sided nature of some recent games is unpalatable.
However, Edwards is optimistic that a bumper for the next 18 months, with England’s defense of their 50-over World Cup crown and crickets returning to the Commonwealth Games, will sharpen the focus of some governing bodies.
She said I think I’m doing a great job in England, I’m worried worldwide. It is really disappointing to consider that some teams have not played a game in the last 12 months and their male counterparts.
We need eight strong teams playing international women’s cricket. I’m getting tired of watching games that just aren’t competitive and it’s not a great spectacle for women’s cricket.
But with the World Cup now in 12 months, hopefully the boards will try to give women’s cricket priority ahead of that and next year’s Commonwealth Games.
Edwards has succeeded Graham Gooch at the PCA for an initial term of two years, a role she looks forward to in addition to her Vipers duties, while also directing Southern Brave in The Hundred this summer.
The 41-year-old added: When I was asked, I felt it was the right time to join.
I am proud of what I have achieved, but I am very excited about what the future holds for the game. I am very proud of where the women’s game is now and this is another example of how we are moving the game forward.
I really want to give something back. There are so many people who are done playing and come into difficult times. Thinking we can help past and current players alike will be a rewarding role for years to come.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]