Charlotte Edwards supports women’s cricket to keep growing and growing

Former England captain Charlotte Edwards still squeezes herself as she reflects on the steps taken to expand women’s cricket and enjoys the thought of what could be achieved over the next five years.

Edwards started her illustrious 20-year career in the amateur era, but she was one of the first recipients of a central contract in 2014 as part of the England and Wales Cricket Boards’ pledge to reinvest in the women’s game.

Chief executive Tom Harrison emphasized last September that the women’s game was fundamental to the future of the ECB and that was recently underlined when full-time domestic contracts were awarded to 41 female cricketers.

ECB CEO Tom Harrison said last year that women’s cricket was fundamental to the way the governing body works (PA)

Edwards, who became the first female president of the Professional Cricketers Association on Thursday, hopes more are in the pipeline, as Southern Vipers’ head coach is adamant that the deals are already making an impact.

She told the PA news agency: Working day in and day out with the players, you can see the huge difference it has already made. In the six months that these girls have been on contracts, I have seen how much improvement they have made.

Hoped for more. In the next five years I’d love to see a full professional Southern Vipers team and every region in the country. That’s the next step for me for female domestic cricket.

The women’s game just keeps growing and growing, I have to pinch myself most days and figure out where it’s going? I think this is the biggest growth area in cricket: young girls out there in all sports.

We really see the benefits of that kind of investment and I think in the next three to five years, who knows where the game might go and how many young girls will be playing around the world and in this country?

While Edwards, who sent England to a World Cup double with limited overs in 2009, hailed the ECB’s continued efforts to showcase the women’s game, she fears some countries are starting to fall behind.

In addition to voicing concerns that some international teams have not played since the T20 World Cup last March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Edwards pointed out that the one-sided nature of some recent games is unpalatable.

However, Edwards is optimistic that a bumper for the next 18 months, with England’s defense of their 50-over World Cup crown and crickets returning to the Commonwealth Games, will sharpen the focus of some governing bodies.

She said I think I’m doing a great job in England, I’m worried worldwide. It is really disappointing to consider that some teams have not played a game in the last 12 months and their male counterparts.

We need eight strong teams playing international women’s cricket. I’m getting tired of watching games that just aren’t competitive and it’s not a great spectacle for women’s cricket.

Charlotte Edwards led England to a World Cup double in 2009 (Anthony Devlin / PA)

But with the World Cup now in 12 months, hopefully the boards will try to give women’s cricket priority ahead of that and next year’s Commonwealth Games.

Edwards has succeeded Graham Gooch at the PCA for an initial term of two years, a role she looks forward to in addition to her Vipers duties, while also directing Southern Brave in The Hundred this summer.

The 41-year-old added: When I was asked, I felt it was the right time to join.

I am proud of what I have achieved, but I am very excited about what the future holds for the game. I am very proud of where the women’s game is now and this is another example of how we are moving the game forward.

I really want to give something back. There are so many people who are done playing and come into difficult times. Thinking we can help past and current players alike will be a rewarding role for years to come.