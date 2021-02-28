Chinese football in disarray as champions Jiangsu FC cease operations





Chinese football became confused on Sunday when the owners of reigning Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC announced that the club would be retiring with immediate effect. A post on Jiangsu’s official WeChat account expressed the hope of new lenders or that a “company of insight” would be willing to consult on the team’s future. The announcement said all football clubs owned by the Suning Group, including the hugely successful Jiangsu Suning Women, would “cease operations from today”. The Nanjing-based retailer, one of China’s largest and also owns Italian Serie A club Inter Milan, said earlier in February that it planned to focus on core businesses, putting non-retail assets at risk. These assets include Jiangsu FC, which won the Chinese Super League title for the first time in November with a playoff win over eight-time champions Guangzhou Evergrande. That victory was the culmination of a club previously coached by ex-England manager Fabio Capello, who sought to take over Gareth Bale, previously the world’s most expensive player, from Real Madrid in the summer of 2019. Jiangsu won the Chinese Super League in November. Xinhua / Xu Chang via Getty Images The squad that took the title and a place in this year’s AFC Champions League included Brazilian winger Alex Teixeira, who chose to make a 50 million move to Jiangsu in 2016 due to Liverpool interest in the Premier League. When Teixeira refused to sign a new contract at the end of last season and coach Cosmin Olaroiu reported that he was unlikely to return to the club, questions began to be raised about Jiangsu’s financial future and the domino impact on football in China . The Jiangsu announcement comes days after Chinese FA Cup winners Shandong Luneng got their expulsion from the AFC Champions League, confirmed by the Asian Football Confederation for “arrears”. Should Jiangsu not find new owners soon, their absence could cause further commotion in the Asian Champions League ahead of the continental competition kicking off in April.

